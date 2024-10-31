SEMCOG Awards $130,571 to the City of Chelsea for Sidewalk Improvements

SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, has awarded $130,571 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for sidewalk enhancements in the City of Chelsea. Officials representing SEMCOG, Chelsea, as well as State and federal government partners gathered on Monday, October 28 to celebrate this award and the expanded walking access it will bring to Chelsea and its Belser Estates neighborhood.

“TAP is one of the most popular and impactful programs that we have, connecting our neighborhoods and communities through walking, biking, and transit,” said Kevin Vettraino, Director of Planning for SEMCOG. “This award to the City of Chelsea enables students to get to school more safely while also providing better access to core services for all,” Vettraino said.

“The State and federal government have worked hard to funnel infrastructure dollars to communities,” said Marty Colburn, City Manager, City of Chelsea. “There are so many areas where it is challenging to keep up with aging infrastructure on any given day. Being inclusive and serving the needs of the most vulnerable is a critical service that local governments must continue to strive to do better,” Colburn said.

Funding for this project will enable the City of Chelsea to construct a sidewalk modernization project that will install 13 ADA-compliant crosswalks within the Belser Estates neighborhood of Chelsea at the intersections of:

Provincial Dr. and St James Pl.

Provincial Dr. and Armstrong Dr.

Provincial Dr. and Kimlee Ct.

Provincial Dr. and Sunset Dr.

Darwin Dr. and St James Pl.

Darwin Dr. and Armstrong Dr.

Darwin Dr. and Provincial Dr.

Jason Freeman, who wrote the grant for the City of Chelsea, discusses the project while pointing to its location on a map

Once complete, residents will have access to other parts of the city, including Beach Middle School and the Border to Border Trail. Supporting several regional priorities, this project:

Provides connections to identified Regional Corridors

Enhances walking and biking in an identified Equity Emphasis Area

Enhances walking and biking in regional Demand Areas, especially in areas identified as gaps in access to walking or biking infrastructure

Improves safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists to access public spaces, downtowns, core services, and quality-of-life amenities

TAP projects are transportation-related improvements to roadways, local streets, and corridors. Most often, they address mobility options through new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. This includes things such as pathways, bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings. These projects improve the existing transportation system, while providing safe new options to help people connect to transit, regional trails, and core service destinations. TAP can also fund green infrastructure projects that mitigate environmental concerns from the road network.