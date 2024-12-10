Semi Fire in Scio Township Leaves Dog Dead

A fire inside a semi-truck at the TA Travel Center’s Truck Stop left a man injured and a dog dead.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said this incident happened on Dec. 1 and it is the most recent semi-truck fire for the township department. It happened at the TA Truck Stop at 200 Baker Road.

Houde said a person was inside the cab in the sleeper area when it caught fire.

“There were several propane tanks in the cab, which exploded during the fire,” Houde said.

He said the person exited, but suffered burns and was transported to the University of Michigan hospital.

The fire was reported to Scio Township at 2:51 a.m. early that day. With the assistance from the Dexter Area Fire Department, Houde said the fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

However, he said, “Unfortunately, the owner’s dog perished in the fire. It appeared that the owner was living in the truck at the time.”