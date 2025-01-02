Serendipity Books Moving From Middle to Main St

Community News

Serendipity Books will move in early 2025 from 108 East Middle Street to 119 South Main Street in Chelsea, Michigan.

Owner, Michelle Tuplin, “We are ready to step into the role of a Main Street foundational retailer, attracting visitors from a wide area and strengthening the economic vitality of our downtown. At the same time, we’re excited to become an anchoring cultural location that will unite our theater and restaurants.”

The physical space is currently undergoing a complete build-out. The move-in date is not yet finalized, but Serendipity Books expects to be settling into the new location – and throwing a celebration party to boot – by early Spring.

“This two-and-a-half-times bigger location will allow us to welcome all our guests into an inviting bookstore without physical barriers,” adds Michelle. “This dream move is only possible with the support and encouragement we receive from so many. For that, we are immensely grateful.”