Shhh…Listen

My friends, we all have it. When we turn off the noise, the videos, the music, the politicians. When we quiet our lives down for a moment, we can hear it. It is always there, but it seems like the world wants us to ignore it, pretend it isn’t there, tell you that you don’t need to listen to it. Rather watch this Tic Toc video. Watch the latest YouTube sensation. Listen to these two politicians scream and yell at each other. Watch that video of kittens playing. When we shut everything off and enjoy that rare moment of silence, we can hear it. Almost in a whisper.

That voice.

You know the voice I am talking about. The voice that reminds you to thank your spouse or significant other for being awesome. The voice that reminds you to tell your kids how proud you are of them. The voice that reminds you to listen to understand, not just respond when people are talking to you. The voice that reminds you to be kind.

That voice.

The voice that is so easily drowned out but always there. What is that voice you may ask? Is it your conscious? Is it God? Is it your inner compass? For my money, the answer is D, all of the above. But whatever it is to you, I beg you to take some time, find a few minutes of silence and listen. Just listen.

That voice.

These articles are about choosing being up, not down. Being joyful, not despising. To help uplift those who need it the most. To be kind. My friends, sometimes the people who need it the most are us. Up people need to recharge their batteries as much (or more) than everyone else. I used to go look for inspiration on my computer. Other times, I pick up one of the hundreds of books I have in my home office. Lately, I have discovered, or rediscovered that by shutting things off, I can hear it.

That voice.

The voice that has never steered me wrong. The voice that always seems wise and kind. I tune out so I can tune in. To that voice. You know the one. I promise if you tune out all the noise for a few minutes, you will hear yours. Like a long-lost friend. It is there. Reminding you of things. Not judging you, reminding you. Guiding you. Listen. Can you hear it? Since I have been listening more, I am happier, more fulfilled. I observe more. I help more. I appreciate more. I pray more. I feel much more grounded to my life. Oh don’t get me wrong, I still watch way too many videos (who doesn’t love watching videos of kittens playing), but with a great deal more frequency, I tune out and listen. Give it a try. What a great way to recharge.

Steve is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Chief Joy Advocate and Grateful Listener at Better Place Consulting, a success, career, and life coaching organization. Reach out at [email protected].