Shop Local and “Win the Window” in Milan, November 29th – December 19th, 2024

This holiday season, shopping local in Milan, Michigan, could land you a grand prize worth thousands of dollars. The Downtown Milan Development Authority (DDA) and the Milan Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the annual “Win the Window” contest, a fun and rewarding way to support small businesses while entering to win big.

How It Works

Starting on November 29th and running through December 19th, every $50 spent at participating businesses in Downtown Milan or throughout the 48160 area earns shoppers a stamp on their Win the Window card. Once the card is filled, it can be entered into the contest for a chance to win the grand prize—a window filled with over $5,000 in gifts, products, and gift cards from local businesses.

Jessica Meingasner from the Milan DDA explains, “This event is a great way to encourage people to shop local and discover all the amazing things Milan businesses have to offer. Last year, we saw nearly 3,000 cards returned, representing $150,000 spent in our local businesses.”

All of the Win the Window entries must be submitted by the last day, December 19th, at noon, and the drawing for the winner will take place the following day on December 20th.

The Impact of Shopping Local

Every card returned not only increases your chances of winning but also makes a tangible difference for the businesses that keep Milan’s economy thriving. Win the Window highlights the variety and quality of goods and services available in Milan, from unique gift items to delicious dining experiences.

Why It Matters

“This event is more than just a giveaway,” Jessica adds. “It’s about bringing the community together, boosting local businesses, and making the holidays special for everyone involved.”

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, dining out, or treating yourself, every purchase in Milan this holiday season could bring you closer to the ultimate holiday prize. Start collecting your stamps, and you might just Win the Window!

Thank you to the sponsors of this event: