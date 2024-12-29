Shots Fired at Saline Police Station

Suspect in custody

From Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik

At approximately 8:04 a.m., December 29, 2024, a 39-year-old man from Manchester, MI arrived at our police station at city hall and fired three rounds from a semi-automatic pistol he was carrying on his person. Prior to arriving at our police station, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to his residence in Manchester investigating a call about him being “suicidal.”

Michigan State Police troopers interviewed the caller. However, the 39-year-old man had already left his residence in his vehicle. Shortly after leaving his residence, the subject arrived at our police station and called Metro-Dispatch, informing the dispatch operator he was suicidal and wanted the police to shoot him. It was at this time the subject began firing additional rounds, at least one of which was at the occupied police station. With the assistance of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, and Michigan State Police, the situation was de-escalated, and the subject was taken into custody,

unharmed at 8:22 a.m. Two handguns possessed by the suspect were located and confiscated. This incident is still under investigation, and we are determining what charges will be submitted to our Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, but remember, in the meantime, this subject is currently being provided the help he needs. This incident highlights the importance of mental health support and the challenges faced by law enforcement when dealing with individuals in crisis.

This incident was contained inside the perimeter of the Saline Police Department/City Hall parking lot. Some roads were briefly closed as a safety precaution. There is no threat to our community and on behalf of Saline Police Department we would like to extend our gratitude to the agencies mentioned above as well as our Metro-Dispatch personnel.

Mental health support is available for you or someone you know who is suffering from a mental health crisis. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call the CARES team 24/7 at 734-544-3050. If you feel suicidal you can call 988 or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.