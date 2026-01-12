Showing Up for Milan: Josh Kofflin Concludes His City Council Term

After four years on the Milan City Council, Josh Kofflin is stepping away from elected office having helped guide the city through a period of recovery, growth, and renewed civic engagement.

Kofflin first ran for city council in 2021, encouraged by friends and family at a pivotal moment in his life. It was just after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kofflin was nearing his 30th birthday when he decided to put his name on the ballot. He began his four-year term in January 2022.

Looking back, Kofflin says he is proud of the tangible progress Milan made during his tenure. Among his accomplishments, he points to the Tolan Square project, expanded recycling initiatives, and community-focused efforts such as installing bike pumps and helping organize an Earth Day celebration. His work with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) also gave Milan a stronger voice in regional planning conversations.

“I feel like I helped move the city forward in a good way,” Kofflin said.

Not every goal was fully realized. One project Kofflin wishes he could have completed was getting Augusta paved at Arkona Road, an issue he says remains important to residents. Still, he views the challenges faced by council as meaningful learning experiences.

Kofflin cited the time and coordination required for Recycling Days, securing funding with Milan’s small population, and ongoing support for the local library as some of the more challenging aspects of the role. Milan’s unique position straddling the Washtenaw–Monroe County line added another layer of complexity, requiring collaboration across two counties. Kofflin said he often looked to cities like Northville, which face similar geographic divisions, for ideas and inspiration.

Throughout his term, Kofflin viewed his role as one of representation and presence. He made a point to attend regional meetings, learn from other communities, and “show up” for Milan whenever possible. That same commitment is reflected in his involvement with several local and regional nonprofits, including the Sons of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Moving Milan Forward, Michigan Citizens Against Toxic Substances, Friends of the Saline River, and Milan Seniors for Healthy Living.

When asked what advice he would give to new council members, Kofflin emphasized connection and authenticity. “Talk with previous council members. Be true to yourself and what you believe in. Invest your time in the community and people you want to represent,” he said.

As his term concludes, Kofflin says he plans to take some time to reflect, set goals, and consider what comes next. For now, he leaves office proud of his service- and optimistic about Milan’s future.

Photo: Milan City Councilmember Josh Kofflin speaking at Milan’s 2025 Pride Parade. Photo by Heather Finch