Silver Maples of Chelsea Welcomes Holly Ridenour as New President & CEO

Silver Maples of Chelsea is pleased to announce Holly Ridenour as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Holly brings a wealth of experience in senior living, leadership, and organizational development to her new role and will join Silver Maples in mid-January, succeeding former President and CEO, Julie Deppner.

Holly has held several positions over her 20-year career, including leadership roles in both for-profit and non-profit senior living communities. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Independence Village of Grand Ledge, where she oversaw operations and maintained a high census for a community housing over 160 residents across independent living, assisted living, and memory care. In addition to her operational expertise, Holly founded Inclusive Solutions Group, LLC, focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) training, further demonstrating her commitment to creating inclusive environments where all individuals feel valued. Holly is an ethically driven servant leader who is driven to establish collaboration with community members and key stakeholders to develop meaningful connections for mutual success.

“Holly’s proven success in senior living and her passion for building meaningful relationships within the community, and beyond, make her an outstanding choice for our next CEO,” said Steve Petty, Board Chair of Silver Maples of Chelsea. “Her ability to effectively manage internal operations while fostering innovative partnerships aligns perfectly with Silver Maples’ mission to enrich the lives of our residents.”

Holly has a certificate of achievement in DEIB from Cornell University, an MBA from Eastern New Mexico University, a BA from Siena Heights University, as well as industry certifications in sign language and certified director of assisted living (CDAL). Her educational background, combined with her professional achievements, reflects her dedication to lifelong learning and her efforts to help ignite the spark in others to develop the best version of themselves to inspire innovation in senior living.

Holly shared her excitement about this new chapter, stating, “It’s an absolute honor to join the established Silver Maples leadership team. Their expertise and years of experience in the community and industry is an incredible asset and speaks volumes to their commitment. I cannot wait to work side by side with them. The years I have spent serving seniors have been the most rewarding in my career. To learn the stories of many individuals and see them age with grace and dignity while enjoying life is an inspiration. Silver Maples is a superb example of this. I wholeheartedly believe in leading with integrity, transparency, and compassion. Silver Maples exudes the values I hold close, and I am beyond excited to be part of its future and the greater Chelsea community.”

The Silver Maples Board of Directors would like to thank its staff, residents, and community members for their input and support throughout the selection process. “We’re grateful for the thoughtful feedback that helped guide us,” added Steve Petty, “and we’re thrilled to welcome Holly to the Silver Maples family.”