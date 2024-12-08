December 08, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea Sports, Sports

Slow Start Dooms Bulldogs in Loss to Pioneer

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Slow Start Dooms Bulldogs in Loss to Pioneer

by

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team could not overcome a slow start as the Bulldogs fell to Ann Arbor Pioneer 79-65 last week.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-1 on the season.

Chelsea struggled in the opening quarter with Pioneer jumping out to a 20-9 lead after one.

The offensive struggles continued in the second with Pioneer outscoring the Bulldogs 19-11 for a 39-20 lead at the half.

Chelsea got things going on the offensive end in the third, outscoring Pioneer 17-10 to cut the lead to 49-37 after three.

The Bulldogs would get within eight in the fourth, but Pioneer held them off in the end for the in.

Drew Blanton led the Bulldogs with 29 points, including five triples on the night.

Beckett Boos finished with 17 points.

Gibby Ichesco added seven points, while Will McCalla and Wyatt Matusik chipped in with six points each.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media