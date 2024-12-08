Slow Start Dooms Bulldogs in Loss to Pioneer

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team could not overcome a slow start as the Bulldogs fell to Ann Arbor Pioneer 79-65 last week.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-1 on the season.

Chelsea struggled in the opening quarter with Pioneer jumping out to a 20-9 lead after one.

The offensive struggles continued in the second with Pioneer outscoring the Bulldogs 19-11 for a 39-20 lead at the half.

Chelsea got things going on the offensive end in the third, outscoring Pioneer 17-10 to cut the lead to 49-37 after three.

The Bulldogs would get within eight in the fourth, but Pioneer held them off in the end for the in.

Drew Blanton led the Bulldogs with 29 points, including five triples on the night.

Beckett Boos finished with 17 points.

Gibby Ichesco added seven points, while Will McCalla and Wyatt Matusik chipped in with six points each.