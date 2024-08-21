Soles4Souls Shoe Drive Aims for 10,000 Pairs

STN Staff

Are you tidying up as the new school year approaches? Have you found an ever-growing collection of shoes around your house? We have the perfect solution to help you declutter while making a significant impact on the lives of others!

The Saline community is rallying together for a massive shoe drive in partnership with Soles4Souls, a global organization dedicated to collecting new and gently used shoes from local communities and distributing them to people in need around the world. This initiative helps entrepreneurs in developing countries start and grow businesses by selling donated shoes, enabling them to support their families sustainably while keeping shoes out of landfills.

Our goal is to collect 10,000 pairs of shoes by September 30th! Why 10,000? Once we reach this goal, Soles4Souls will host a new shoe giveaway for those in need right here in our community.

You can contribute by donating your new or gently used pairs of shoes—or even single shoes—at various collection sites across Saline, including schools, businesses, and City Hall. The First Presbyterian Church of Saline is leading this drive, and you can find more information or locate your nearest collection point by visiting their website at https://salinepres.org/soles-4-souls/.

Be sure to check out the front of First Presbyterian Saline at 143 E. Michigan Avenue to see a visual representation of our community’s progress toward the 10,000 pairs goal. Shoes will be displayed throughout the property as a constant reminder of this important drive.

Soles4Souls is committed to helping people and families in crisis, providing essential footwear to children and youth experiencing homelessness across the country. By participating in this drive, you’re not just cleaning out your closets—you’re helping to change lives.

For more information on Soles4Souls and their mission, visit www.soles4souls.org.