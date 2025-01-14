Sparkle and Shine: Building Confidence One Cheer at a Time

How a Saline Cheerabilities Team Inspires Joy, Inclusion, and Community

Photo: Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities Squad photo by Sue Kelch

If you saw the Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities team in the Saline Holiday Parade last December, you couldn’t help but notice a few things, like the bright pink hats and swishing fuchsia pom poms. And you can’t miss the energy and smiles – sparkly and shiny.

I wanted to find out more about Sparkle and Shine, so I met up with Misty Kluck, owner of Work and Play Special Needs Resource Center which Sparkle and Shine is a part of.

Sparkle and Shine Saline Holiday Parade courtesy of Misty Kluck

Misty begins with describing the mission of Work and Play as “creating an inclusive, supportive, and empowering environment for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. We strive to provide engaging programs, meaningful connections, and valuable resources that foster growth, confidence, and a sense of community. Together, we aim to break barriers, celebrate abilities, and inspire a world where everyone can thrive.”

Here is Misty’s story and how one person can have a positive impact—even a lifeline—on many.

What is the Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities Team?

The Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities Squad is a co-ed cheer team in Saline, Michigan for athletes with an intellectual and/or physical disability who love to cheer, dance and perform.

When asked how she came up with the name Sparkle and Shine she reflects, “I came up with that name because I wanted something that captured the spirit of the team—joy, confidence, and letting each athlete’s unique light shine. The words ‘sparkle’ and ‘shine’ felt perfect.”

“And as part of the Work and Play, Sparkle and Shine can raise money for the Cheerabilities team,” Misty adds. “Most recently, we received a $4,000 Saline Area Schools CARES grant award. This grant played a huge role in getting the squad off the ground, as we were able to purchase our first round of uniforms and a few pieces of equipment. Their generosity helped create a real sense of pride for the team, and we’re so grateful for their investment in our cheerleaders!”

Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities Squad photo by Sue Kelch

Misty Kluck’s personal journey with the Sparkle and Shine

Misty recounts her personal journey, beginning with, “When I found out I was expecting a girl, I was over the moon. I had been a cheerleader and a dancer for years, and I prayed to see my little girl fall in love with cheer and dance the way I had. But when Tessa was born, and I got her diagnosis, it felt like all those dreams just shattered. I went through this grieving process, mourning the life I thought she’d have.”

“One night, I was scrolling through research, trying to understand what this diagnosis would mean for her—and for me. That’s when I came across a picture of a little girl with Down syndrome wearing a ballerina outfit. For the first time, I thought, ‘maybe… maybe one day, Tessa could dance and cheer too’.”

Sparkle and Shine at Practice photo by Sue Kelch

“When we moved to Saline, I found out about their sideline cheer squad. I was nervous at first but Coach Rachel met Tessa and absolutely fell in love with her. Coach Rachel went out of her way to support Tessa’s needs, and it was such a great experience.”

Misty continues with how things became more difficult the next year not only for Tessa but with the other kids with developmental disabilities on the team. Misty came to the realization that “there are plenty of kids who would love to cheer, but need an environment designed just for them. The developmental disability community can do it – they just learn at a different pace.”

So Misty tried to start a Special Olympics cheer squad but with little success. Then, in early 2023, she started the Cheerabilities Squad. Without hesitation, she continues, “It has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. It’s more than just cheer—it’s about giving these kids a space where they can feel proud of themselves, where they can shine, and where they can be part of something amazing. And honestly? They are teaching all of us just as much as we are teaching them.”

As an experienced advocate, Misty explains, “Along the way, I’ve also learned so much about the countless inequities our kids face that hold them back from reaching their full potential. Plenty of programs may exist, but they fall into this big black hole where parents can’t find them. That’s why I started the Work and Play Special Needs Resource Center. If I can’t find a resource for them, I will create it because every child deserves the chance to thrive, and every parent deserves to feel supported.”

“And here’s something that shocks a lot of people: for every dollar spent on early services to help kids develop the skills they need, eight dollars are saved in adulthood. It’s not just about compassion—it’s about investing in a better future for these kids and for all of us.”

Sparkle and Shine at Practice photo by Sue Kelch

What do the participants like most about being part of the Cheerabilities team?

I was invited to watch the squad practice at Saline’s Christ Our King Lutheran Church. The church has offered its space for free, and Misty, Sparkle, and Shine are very grateful for their support.

At practice, the team just emulated confidence and energy. I asked several parents what they appreciated about the opportunity to cheer.

Lynn Watts shared that her daughter Bre “found out about the program from a friend at the community center. My daughter always wanted to cheer in high school. We came here, and she’s been coming ever since and loving it.” Lynn notices that while Bre is bubbly, now she is “extra bubbly and feels good about herself. Her instructors are very good, and she looks forward to seeing them every week.”

Jasie Inman commented about her daughter Rylee. “Rylee did softball for Special Olympics, her first time doing softball. She’s also done figure skating and enjoyed that. Then I found out about Work and Play and the cheerleading. I thought this would be great because Rylee loves cheerleading. With Sparkle and Shine, they are more geared and attentive to everyone’s needs and bring out their individual skills and talents.”

Jasie also has noticed that since joining the group, Rylee has enjoyed “practice and being more social. She even wants to do competitive cheer – it brought out her confidence and say, ‘Let’s do more.’”

Sparkle and Shine at Practice photo by Sue Kelch

Sparkle and Shine Cheerabilities Activities

Sparkle and Shine enjoy participating in other activities besides the Saline Holiday Parade. They have also performed at the University of Michigan Women’s LaCross game, and Eastern Michigan University is in the process of starting a Unified Special Olympics Cheerabilities Squad. Misty adds, “Our hope is that as more people see the need for programs like this, even more opportunities will come our way. Invitations to perform at events or games are always welcome and mean so much. These moments make them feel like stars and remind them (and everyone watching!) just how much they’re capable of.”

Misty Kluck and daughter Tessa photo by Sue Kelch

The Difference One Person Can Make

Misty reflects on her life with Tessa by summarizing, “Tessa has given my life so much purpose. Watching her grow and advocate for herself has been incredible. It’s not an easy journey, but it is one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had.”

While just one person can make a meaningful change, you have now met two – Misty and Tessa.

Work and Play Special Needs Resource Center operates on a minimal budget and relies on volunteers for help and support. Misty expresses her thanks to incredible team leaders Mona Kasham, Megan Loren, Bridget Rathsack, and Kristen Smith. “I truly couldn’t do this without their dedication, passion, and hard work.”

If you would like to learn more or make a donation to Work and Play Special Needs Resource Center, visit www.workandplaycenter.org.

For information on the Saline Area Schools CARES funding, visit www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/cares/