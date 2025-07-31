July 31, 2025

Spirit Barber Barbershop Celebrates Grand Opening

Chuck Colby

Spirit Barber Barbershop is proud to announce its grand opening on July 31st, marked by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community into this one-of-a-kind space. Blending the artistry of traditional barbering with the allure of a modern speakeasy, Spirit Barber offers more than just a haircut—it promises an experience. From 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., local leaders, friends, and neighbors are invited to join in the celebration, tour the new shop, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments as the ribbon is ceremonially cut to open the doors to a new era of grooming and camaraderie.

The event will showcase Spirit Barber’s thoughtfully designed interior, where classic craftsmanship meets contemporary style, creating an inviting atmosphere for clients to relax and connect. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the shop’s skilled barber, and sample signature spirits that reflect the shop’s unique character. Spirit Barber looks forward to becoming a trusted destination where tradition, community, and style come together under one roof. Conveniently located near Downtown Ann Arbor with ample parking. 704 LL W Huron St. 

