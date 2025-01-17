Spring Into Action: Saline’s Annual Spring Basket Contest Brings Creativity and Community Together

Join the Saline Spring Craft Show and support Saline Area Social Service through this vibrant gift basket tradition.

Spring is just around the corner, and nothing reminds us more of spring than flowers and gift baskets. Saline welcomes both spring and gift baskets with the annual Saline Spring Craft Show and gift basket contest.

Brian Puffer, Director of Community Education for the Saline Area Schools, works with Cheryl Hoeft to put on the Saline Craft Show. He explains the gift basket contest as a “long-standing tradition that not only adds a fun and creative element to the Saline Craft Show but also serves a meaningful purpose. Every basket and all proceeds directly benefit

Saline Area Social Service (SASS).”

Brewed Awakenings gift basket by Brian Puffer

Brian remarks, “Last year, we were thrilled to have 31 entries from school teams, local businesses, and community clubs. It’s a wonderful showcase of community spirit and generosity. This event makes a real difference in our community.”

Cheryl Hoeft, who works with Brian on the Saline Craft Shows, comments, “Groups use their teamwork to create baskets, and it gives them excellent advertising at the show. Over 3,000 attend the spring craft show.”

Brian Puffer, Cheryl Hoeft, and Jamail Aikens courtesy of Brian Puffer

The benefit of the gift baskets and proceeds donated to SASS is clear, as SASS constantly needs food, toiletries, and other items for the multitude of individuals and families in the Saline area. Cheryl encourages donating gift baskets and ” using your creativity to support this special project.”

Jamail Aikens, Executive Director of SASS, appreciates the “longstanding relationship with the Saline Spring Craft Show. Each year, they donate gift baskets and proceeds to us. We hold a drawing for fun-themed baskets and give it to a family. If the basket is food-related, we distribute the food items to our clients. Then, the proceeds from gift basket voting are used to purchase something needed for the pantry. Previously, we were able to purchase some new shelving. This year, we will put the funds towards a new milk cooler to replace the broken one. SASS provides milk to clients weekly.”

Liberty Club submission courtesy of Liberty Club

Saline’s Liberty Club is one group that has participated in putting gift baskets together. Liberty Club is a community-based program for adults with disabilities designed to promote continuous learning and social interaction after their school-age years.

Shannon Macy, Liberty Club Director, speaks about their participation in the gift basket contest and describes them as “a creative bunch. We regularly participate in a monthly crafter-noon event at the Saline Area Senior Center, create centerpieces for their lunch-ins, and enjoy doing arts and crafts here at the club.”

Gift Baskets courtesy of Brian Puffer

Putting their creativity to good use, Shannon continues, “The Liberty Club is always grateful to be part of the community, and participating in an event at the Saline Craft Show is very exciting for us. This will be our 3rd year in the competition. One of the reasons we love this event so much is that many of our participants receive support and assistance in some shape or form, and this competition allows them the opportunity to be on the other side of the equation. It’s a win-win for our participants knowing they have helped others in need; building up their self-confidence, pride and hearts of charity – and it’s fun!”

Shannon sums up the Liberty Club’s whole experience by saying, “While winning is never the focus, having won 1st place in our category the last 2 years has definitely increased everyone’s enthusiasm and excitement for this year’s competition. Planning this year is already underway, and we can’t wait to share!”

Mayor Marl basket courtesy of Brian Puffer

If you are now excited to enter your gift basket, fill out the registration form: www.salineschools.org/downloads/community_education_files/2025_gift_basket_registration_form.pdf

For more information on attending the Saline Spring Craft Show and to vote for a basket, visit www.salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/

For more information on Saline Community Education or to register for a program visit www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/

For information on the Liberty Club, visit www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/liberty-club/