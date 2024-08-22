SRSLY Chelsea 2024 Scholarship Recipients and a New Generation of Students

Photo: (L-R) 2024 CHS Graduates Cecilia Henriksen and Allison Schumann. Courtesy of SRSLY

Community News

As the new school year kicks off, SRSLY Chelsea is reflecting on their 2024 scholarship recipients and excited to see their 2025 seniors have the same opportunity to celebrate their volunteerism and what lies ahead after graduation.

Joining SRSLY means more than just receiving graduation cords and a chance at a scholarship; it means being supported in your own experiences of mental health, finding a space where you belong and your voice is heard, where you can be a leader and create lasting change right here in Chelsea, where whatever you have to give is good enough, and where you can experience positive relationships with peers and mentors.

SRSLY’s students are excited to take these things out into the world after graduation and continue the change and find the good around them.

SRSLY Director Kate Yocum wants students to know, “There’s no application process. When high schoolers approach me wondering, ‘what do I have to do? What will make you say yes to me joining?’ I tell them ‘Nothing, you’re in. Just show up. The answer is always an automatic yes.’” And that shocks them. It’s caused me to realize there’s very few spaces where they’re considered good enough just as they are. There’s no tryout, no test, no minimum volunteer hours, no scoring. If they want to help, we’re happy to have them. And whatever they’re able to give is always good enough.”

SRSLY asked their 2024 scholarship recipients to share their favorite parts of their experience working with the coalition’s Student Leadership Team.

“Being involved in SRSLY was a very important and valuable experience for me,” said Cecilia Henriksen, a 2024 CHS graduate. “One of the best things about my time with SRSLY was the opportunity to share my voice and make a positive impact on my community. I’m so grateful that I had the chance to create change and help others find the support they needed.”

“I think the ‘Just Wait’ campaign was one of the most impactful projects we did while I was part of SRSLY,” said Allison Schumann, a 2024 CHS graduate. “The video’s message and each statement that we shared had an incredible influence on members of our community.” This project offered a wide range of optimistic viewpoints for the future, which is exactly what I believe the world needs right now. It not only helped others see the future differently, but also myself as well, and I’m so glad it did.”

SRSLY Chelsea is welcoming a team of 40 students for the 2024-25 school year, but there’s still room! Does your teen want to join SRSLY? Send SRSLY a message through their “get in touch” contact box on srsly.org’s homepage, or message SRSLY Chelsea on Facebook @srslychelsea Your student can also directly message SRSLY’s student Instagram: @srsly_chs.