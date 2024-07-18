St. Louis Center 2024 Memorial Golf Outing 

Community News

St. Louis Center is pleased to announce that this year’s Memorial Golf Outing will be honoring George Merkel for his proud support of our community. Among many other contributions, George helped provide produce for the residents especially during the days of St. Louis School.

Courtesy of St. Louis Center

George was tireless in giving his time to the local community. He was an active member of the Chelsea Knights of Columbus, Cardinal O’Hara 4th Degree Assembly, Ann Arbor Market Growers Association, Sylvan Twp. Board Trustee, Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, and served as a Tractor Pull judge at the Chelsea Community Fair.

Join us for an un-fore-gettable day when golfers can come participate in an easy scramble whether they are young or old, all while paying tribute to an outstanding pillar of the community. The fun continues after the scores are finalized when dinner is served, a raffle takes place, and awards are presented.

Honoring George Merkel

2024 Memorial Golf Outing

Saturday, August 17

Shotgun start at 9am

Pierce Lake Golf Course

1175 S. Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118