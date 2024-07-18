July 18, 2024 Donate
St. Louis Center 2024 Memorial Golf Outing 

Sign that says “Welcome to the Memorial Golf Outing” in addition to “Celebrating 50 Years!”
St. Louis Center is pleased to announce that this year’s Memorial Golf Outing will be honoring George Merkel for his proud support of our community. Among many other contributions, George helped provide produce for the residents especially during the days of St. Louis School. 

Courtesy of St. Louis Center

George was tireless in giving his time to the local community. He was an active member of the Chelsea Knights of Columbus, Cardinal O’Hara 4th Degree Assembly, Ann Arbor Market Growers Association, Sylvan Twp. Board Trustee, Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, and served as a Tractor Pull judge at the Chelsea Community Fair. 

Join us for an un-fore-gettable day when golfers can come participate in an easy scramble whether they are young or old, all while paying tribute to an outstanding pillar of the community. The fun continues after the scores are finalized when dinner is served, a raffle takes place, and awards are presented. 

Honoring George Merkel 

2024 Memorial Golf Outing 

Saturday, August 17 

Shotgun start at 9am 

Pierce Lake Golf Course 

1175 S. Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118 

