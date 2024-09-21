St. Louis Center Annual Fall Dinner Auction Adds Online Auction Access 

Community News

St. Louis Center is pleased to announce the 37th Annual Fall Dinner Auction to support the residents of St. Louis Center on November 9th, 2024 at 6:00 PM. This eagerly anticipated event will be held at St. Mary Church.

This year’s event also features an exciting online auction component, allowing supporters near and far to participate. The online auction will kick off on October 26th and will continue until the conclusion of our live silent auction, providing a convenient way for attendees and remote bidders alike to place bids digitally on select, exclusive items. For more information and to participate, please visit our website: https://stlouiscenter.org/

Tickets are now available for $150. RSVP now to secure your place and join us in celebrating and supporting St. Louis Center. This is a night to remember when guests gather to enjoy a sophisticated evening, complete with both silent and live auctions, and indulge in a dinner provided by Movable Feast, prepared to perfection.