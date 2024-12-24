Survey: Saline Area Schools is partnering with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District

The WISD wants to know what Saline students, parents, staff members and community members think of applied and experiential learning in their schools.

In his Dec. 20 Community Message, Saline Area Schools Stephen Laatsch said “Saline Area Schools is partnering with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) to enhance the education experiences of students through the integration of experiential and applied learning. WISD has partnered with an education market research firm, Hanover Research, to conduct a survey. The survey is intended to gather detailed insights from a broad spectrum of the district’s community, including students (Grades 6 -12), parents, educational staff, and community members.”

The Hanover Research survey said, “Your responses will help WISD understand your needs so we can best serve you.”

Laatsch said “the insights collected from this survey will highlight current perceptions, programming needs, and potential gaps in the district’s educational offerings and will be instrumental in guiding the district’s future educational strategies and investments, ensuring that they are both effective and reflective of the community’s educational aspirations.”

He said the survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete. The WISD will receive survey results from Hanover Research in aggregate form only, so no personally identifiable information will be collected or reported.

Families, staff, and community members can access the survey online or at https://hanover-research.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e3ONWgnaVAckeGO now until January 10.