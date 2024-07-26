“Team Progress” Seeks to Reform Lodi Township Government

Community News

When voters in Lodi Township head to the polls or complete their ballots at home this year, they are going to see several Democrats running to represent them on the township board.

Depending on how long one has lived in the township, this will be the first time voters will see a Democrat on this section of their ballot. The last time there was a single challenger to the majority republican board was in 2008.

Six progressive candidates–Barry Wauldron for Supervisor, Eric John Robertsfor Clerk, Leslie Blackburn, Alex Matelski, Steve Marsh, and Finn Roberts for Trustee–have come together to seek your vote on August 6th and November 5th.

“I look forward to using my experience in teaching, township assessing, and code enforcement to ensure our community is getting the best value for their hard-earned tax dollar. Along with Team Progress, our goal is to lead our township with transparency, responsibility, and fairness, “said supervisor candidate Barry Wauldron.

Since launching their campaigns in March, the group of six reports incredible support and excitement. Candidates have been engaging the community with extensive door-to-door canvassing.

“As your Clerk, I will provide accessible information for voters and make more Township documents available to the public to continually hear your feedback. I’m proud to be one of Michigan’s youngest Master Municipal Clerks, and the only MMC in this race, and I’m ready to lead on day one,” said clerk candidate Eric John Roberts, MMC.

Team Progress began knocking on doors in May, and together they have knocked over 700 doors with more to go. In this rural township, many of these doors are spread out, often with no sidewalks and sometimes a mile apart.

“It has been a great joy to build connections with residents at their doors and hearing about what they look for in their township government. I look forward to being a voice for all if I have the honor of being elected this year,” said trustee candidate Leslie Blackburn.

“As your Trustee, I will work to make our township’s online resources and ordinances more understandable and encourage more residents to get involved locally,” said trustee candidate Alex Matelski.

“I’m proud to have founded the Creature Conservancy, a local wildlife sanctuary that has been a staple in the community and nearby schools for many years. I will bring my passion for environmental restoration efforts to protect our lands,” said trustee candidate Steve Marsh.

“I’m excited to bring a unique background to public office. I will push for more water testing resources for residents and getting rid of the jargon in government materials to make information you need more accessible and readable,” said trustee candidate Finn Roberts.

The Democratic primary for Supervisor and Clerk are unopposed.

For more information visit Progress4Lodi.org