Textures and Tones: A Collaborative Fusion of Quilting and Prints

Experience the creative brilliance of Gallery 100’s latest exhibition, where art and community intersect!

This vibrant showcase features exquisite quilts crafted by the talented C.A.A.D.Y. (Chelsea, Ann Arbor, Dexter, Ypsilanti) Corner Quilters alongside compelling prints created through a unique intergenerational art project between Chelsea High School art students and Silver Maples seniors. Together, these works celebrate the beauty of collaboration and the power of artistic expression.

The C.A.A.D.Y. Corner Quilters bring a rich tradition of generosity to their craft, having donated over 800 quilts since 2008. Many of their creations bring comfort to patients at the University of Michigan’s Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, with others gifted to organizations such as the St. Louis Center, Faith in Action, Jewish Family Services, and the University of Michigan’s Office of Decent Affairs. Known for their collaborative spirit, the quilters work together on each piece, leaving no individual names but a shared legacy stitched into every quilt.

In the same spirit of partnership, Silver Maples seniors and Chelsea High School art students, under the guidance of teachers Claire Popovich and Carrie Hillis, joined forces for a memorable printmaking project. Over three weeks, eight seniors visited the Wednesday morning art class to create prints inspired by personal identity.

Participants explored their identities through symbols, brainstorming ideas, and drafting initial designs in the first session. By the second, they pressed their compositions into foam boards, and during the final class, they brought their visions to life by applying colorful inks and printing their creations onto paper. The project provided a fascinating perspective on identity, comparing the views of teenagers (ages 15–18) and seniors (ages 70–95).

The result is an inspiring fusion of artistry: vibrant quilts interwoven with expressive prints, highlighting the creativity and connection shared across generations.

Event Details