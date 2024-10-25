Thank You for Another Successful Apple Daze!

The Dexter Lions Club extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making this year’s Apple Daze event a resounding success! Held on the first Saturday in October, we enjoyed perfect fall weather, which brought a big crowd to downtown Dexter. A fantastic time was had by all, with activities and entertainment for everyone.

Funds raised during Apple Daze will support the mission of the Dexter Lions Club: to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

We’re grateful to the following businesses that made this event possible by sponsoring activities, donating gift cards, providing prizes, and supplying equipment:

3-Bird

Busch’s

Hearts & Flowers

Jets Pizza

Joe & Rosies

Main Street Optometry

Thrive

Hackney Hardware

Lily’s Place

Dexter Creamery

Dexter Cider Mill

KinderCare

Dexter Mill

Dexter American Legion

Chelsea Bank

Marks Auto

Cedars of Dexter

The Parts Peddler

Turchin’s Jewelers

LaFontaine

Dexter’s Pub

Wolverine Rental

Dexter Dairy Queen

KD Equipment Sales

Manchester Lions

Your support makes it possible for the Dexter Lions Club to fulfill our mission and continue our work in the community. Thank you for being a vital part of Apple Daze and for helping us make a difference. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!