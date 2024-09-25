The American Red Cross Honors Saline Area Schools and Saline High School

Saline students have played a big part in helping the American Red Cross through blood donation drives, and for that they were honored.

At the Sept. 25 Saline Area Schools Board of Education meeting, Red Cross representatives Gerry Abejuro and Leonard Rezmierski were on hand to honor Saline Area Schools and the Saline High School National Honor Society with an American Red Cross award and certificates of recognition.

“We’re honored to honor you,” Rezmierski said to the students, teachers, school officials and community members gathered.

Rezmierski said Saline is one of 11 schools being honored with this award, and added that because of what Saline has done with its blood drives, it’s probably the number one school.

Abejuro said since 2019, Saline has collected 1,166 units of blood for the community, which has in turn helped over 3,300 people. He said during the COVID pandemic SHS was one of three schools that stepped up and helped play a critical part during that first summer.

“Thank you for supporting us at the Red Cross,” said Abejuro.

Saline NHS advisor Zachary Ornelas was also on hand. He said the credit for what Saline has done goes to the students and their efforts in helping to host the blood drive events. He said this is something they didn’t have to do, but they do it anyway to help.

Abejuro said there’s always a need for platelets, plasma and red cells. In citing the ongoing need, SAS Board of Education President Michael McVey cited a personal story of a friend’s son who suffered burns and was helped with plasma.

The next blood drive in Saline is Oct. 25.

Photo: Saline students, teachers and officials, here with American Red Cross representatives, were honored at the Sept. 24 school board meeting. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools