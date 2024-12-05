The Astor of Chelsea Awards Over $48,000 in Scholarships to Chelsea Families for Educational Care with an Arts Emphasis

The Astor of Chelsea is proud to announce that it has awarded over $48,000 in scholarships to families with children ages birth – five years of age in Chelsea, Michigan. These need-based scholarships were designed to support full-day educational care tuition for local children, helping to make quality early education more accessible to the community.

Recipient families must reside in Chelsea, Michigan, and a priority was given to families working in non-profit and healthcare, as well as, children and grandchildren of Veterans.

The scholarships provided qualifying families with up to 50% off of full-time tuition fees at The Astor. This initiative highlights the academy’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that every child in Chelsea has access to the best possible educational experience, regardless of financial circumstances.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer this support to families in Chelsea,” said Stephanie Templin, Center Director of The Astor of Chelsea. “By awarding over $48,000 in scholarships, we’re not only making high-quality early education more affordable, but we’re also fostering an environment where every child can thrive. This is an important step in ensuring that the future of our community remains bright.”

The scholarship program is part of The Astor’s larger mission to provide innovative, arts-based education that supports the social, emotional, and intellectual growth of young learners.

“We’re incredibly excited to be part of a community that values both the arts and early childhood,” Templin added. “This scholarship program reflects our vision to build a supportive, inclusive learning environment where children and families feel empowered to grow together.”

The Astor of Chelsea is the first of a planned 30 arts-based schools to open across the greater-Michigan area, with a focus on making full-day educational programming both innovative and accessible. The school will be opening a 2nd location in Brighton, Michigan in December 2024 and 3rd location in Grass Lake, Michigan in June of 2025.