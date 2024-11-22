The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Tradition: A Legacy on the Gridiron

From 1934 to Today: How the Lions Became a Holiday Staple in American Football

Image: The Detroit Lions’ 1938 Thanksgiving Day game resulted in a 14-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Image: Battle Creek Enquirer, November 26, 1938.

The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game is a longstanding tradition in American football, dating back to 1934.

Origins

In 1934, George A. Richards, owner of the Detroit Lions and WJR radio station, sought to boost attendance and visibility for the newly relocated team. He arranged for the Lions to host a Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears, which was broadcast nationwide via NBC radio. This initiative led to a sold-out crowd of 26,000 at the University of Detroit Stadium, establishing the Thanksgiving game as an annual event for the Lions.

The Detroit Lions were originally the Portsmouth Spartans Football Club formed in 1928. They joined the NFL in 1930. Image: The Portsmouth Times, October 22, 1928.

Tradition and Continuity

Since that inaugural game, the Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year, with the exception of a hiatus during World War II from 1939 to 1944. This consistent scheduling has made the Lions’ Thanksgiving game a central part of the holiday’s sports festivities.

Notable Games and Moments

Over the decades, the Lions’ Thanksgiving games have featured memorable moments:

1962 : The Lions handed the Green Bay Packers their only loss of the season with a 26-14 victory, a game often referred to as the “Thanksgiving Day Massacre.”

: The Lions handed the Green Bay Packers their only loss of the season with a 26-14 victory, a game often referred to as the “Thanksgiving Day Massacre.” 1980: In a dramatic finish, the Chicago Bears defeated the Lions 23-17 in overtime, with Dave Williams returning the opening kickoff of overtime for a touchdown.

The Portsmouth Spartans were sold in 1934 and relocated to the Detroit market with a new name, the Lions. Image: Sunday Times Signal, March 25, 1934.

Overall Performance

As of 2023, the Lions have played 84 Thanksgiving Day games, holding a record of 37 wins, 44 losses, and two ties.

Cultural Impact

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game has become a staple of American culture, symbolizing the intersection of sports and holiday traditions. For many fans, watching the Lions play on Thanksgiving is as integral to the holiday as the meal itself.

