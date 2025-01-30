The Dexter Area Fire Department is Planning to Hire and Get a New Ambulance

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) has a budget plan for 2025 and it includes adding to the team. Serving the city of Dexter, Dexter Township and Webster Township, the DAFD is looking to hire new full-time firefighters.

In the recent Dexter Township eNewsletter, “In the Loop”, an update was given on the latest with the fire department. In his report, Dexter Township Supervisor Lonnie Scott said at the DAFD Fire Administration Board meeting in December the Board made several major decisions, including voting on the next DAFD budget. The DAFD Board has representatives from all three communities on it.

Scott said during the board’s budget process it was decided the plan should be to fund the fully staffed model of 18 full time firefighters.

“Though this model comes at a higher cost, it will increase preparedness and parity of staffed fire stations amongst the three participating municipalities,” Scott’s report said.

2025 DAFD Budget Highlights

Dexter Township Board Trustee Karen Sikkenga, who is now the new Chairperson of the DAFD Board, also talked about the new budget in her report.

Sikkenga said the DAFD Budget for 2025 is planned to be a total cost of $3.9 million. Dexter Township said its share of the cost is anticipated to be $1,304,540 in 2025.

“The major policy decision we approved is to increase the number of firefighters from 15 to 18,” Sikkenga’s report explained. “Eighteen firefighters is sufficient to staff all three fire stations 24/7, while 15 firefighters (the current level) means that during the night shift, only one firefighter is on staff. Two firefighters ensures more rapid response with a navigator and a driver, allows fire suppression to begin immediately upon arrival, and enhances firefighter safety while on duty. Protocol is for fire suppression activities to wait until at least two firefighters are present (with some exceptions).”

Her report included some other budget highlights:

“In addition, the 2025 budget includes a contribution to a capital fund to support the amortized cost of apparatus over time. The Board is moving toward a capital cost budget model similar to Dexter Township’s, wherein the Fire Chief has identified our future cost for fire apparatus and we are setting aside funds each year to support these future costs.”

“Last year, budget increases were required to support the terms of the Collective Bargaining agreement, which will result in a 50% pay increase over three years to align DAFD salaries with benchmark entities. Although budget increases have been greater than incremental for the last couple years, DAFD has now accomplished its major operational goals and large budget increases are not anticipated going forward.”

Revenue versus Costs

Sikkenga’s report also looked at some of the financials involved:

“Our Fire Fund revenue for FY26 is forecasted at $1,292,444, which is $12.1K less than our DAFD FY2025 costs. However, the State of Michigan (SOM) provides revenue for fire suppression on its lands. I applied for about $14K in fire suppression funds from the SOM for Dexter Pinckney Recreation Area and University of Michigan lands, and with this in mind, we may not need to use any balances to offset our Fire Fund costs. A reminder, though, that the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and full staffing costs are anticipated to outstrip our Fire Fund revenues over the five years of the approved millage. Webster Township has a Public Safety millage that provides flexibility for all public safety activities (Police and Fire) and Dexter Township may wish to consider this in future. Also a reminder that our fiscal year begins in April; our FY26 costs will be higher than the $1.3M share; our proposed FY26 Fire Fund budget is $1.4M.”

New Ambulance Help

The township newsletter also had an update from DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong, who detailed a purchase that’s already been made and is on the way.

Armstrong said the DAFD is “eagerly awaiting the delivery of a 2023 Ford/Lifeline Rescue Ambulance, expected in February 2025, and will initially be stationed at the Dexter Township Fire Station. It will be available to respond to emergencies in Dexter Township, Webster Township, and the City of Dexter.”

He said the acquisition of this new rescue Ambulance is in response to increasing wait times for Huron Valley Ambulance services, which currently covers all of Washtenaw County.

“During times of high demand or multiple simultaneous emergencies, DAFD will now be able to transport patients to local hospitals, improving transport response times,” Armstrong said.

In addition to its life-saving capabilities, he said the Rescue Ambulance will provide vital support functions “by serving as a shelter from the weather for auto accident victims, offer a safe space for firefighters to cool down or warm up between long work sessions at emergency scenes, and allow firefighters to change into water rescue suits before engaging in water-related emergencies.”

Photo is of DAFD firefighters training at the old station in downtown Dexter. photo by Lonnie Huhman