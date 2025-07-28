The Encore’s Season 17 Subscriptions and Single Tickets Now on Sale with a Lineup Full of Broadway Favorites and Tribute Concerts

Sales are open for The Encore Musical Theatre Company’s highly anticipated 17th Season, inviting audiences to lock in their seats early for a year filled with Broadway hits, powerful tributes, and unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Subscribers enjoy perks like up to 15% off regular ticket prices, unlimited free exchanges, and flexible package options that fit any schedule. Subscribers can build their own package by selecting 4, 6, 8, or 10 shows across the Main Stage and Tribute Series. The Super Saver Choose 10 package offers the biggest value—15% off regular ticket prices, plus 10% off additional ticket purchases throughout the season.

And for families, The Encore is introducing Youth Subscriptions for the first time. Children 12 and under receive 10% off youth-priced tickets when added to any “Choose Your Own” subscription, making it easier than ever to plan a season full of shared experiences.

One of the most appreciated benefits for subscribers? Unlimited free exchanges, allowing you to change performance dates with ease when plans shift.

“This season is a celebration of musical tradition—” says The Encore’s Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, “—from groundbreaking works like RENT and beloved classics like Fiddler on the Roof, to the iconic sounds of Bob Seger and Stevie Wonder. It’s also a reflection of the tradition we’re building at The Encore: a home for world-class musical theatre in the Great Lakes region.”

Season 17’s Main Stage kicks off with the University of Michigan’s renowned Department of Musical Theatre’s production of She Loves Me, a romantic musical comedy featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), runs October 2–11, 2025, and gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow’s stars before they light up Broadway. The production is sponsored by Jan Lyons.

In December, Disney’s Frozen storms The Encore stage in this highly anticipated production! Based on the smash hit animated film, this Tony-nominated Broadway musical brings the magic of Arendelle to life with show-stopping numbers like “Let It Go” and “For the First Time in Forever”. With a powerful story of sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery, Frozen offers an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience this beloved story live on stage—performed with the quality and intimacy only The Encore can deliver.

Spring brings Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical RENT, running April 9–May 3, 2026. This Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical follows a group of artists struggling to live and love under the shadow of the AIDS crisis in 1990s New York. With songs like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” RENT remains one of the most powerful and urgent musicals in the canon.

The season concludes with a classic: Fiddler on the Roof (June 5–July 19, 2026). This timeless classic follows Tevye, a poor milkman and devoted father, who is seeking to uphold his family’s faith traditions in a changing world. With unforgettable songs such as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Tradition,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” the musical is a joyful and poignant story of love, family, and resilience across generations. The production is sponsored by Marci & Stephen Feinberg.

The Encore’s popular Tribute Concert Series, once again generously sponsored by Dexter’s Pub, returns with an eclectic mix of concerts celebrating legendary songwriters and performers.

The series kicks off September 11–14, 2025 with a tribute to the incomparable Stevie Wonder, whose influence spans generations and genres. Expect soul-stirring vocals, dynamic arrangements, and all the hits that made him a Motown icon.

On October 23–26, Broadway star and Encore favorite, Aaron LaVigne, joined by Jenna Rubaii, brings us Radio Recall, a high-voltage concert blending classic rock anthems with the storytelling power of theatre. The duo—who met while starring as Jesus and Mary in the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar—bring their impeccable vocals to songs like “Dream On,” “Shallow,” “Hey Jude,” and “Let’s Get It On.”

A tribute to Michigan’s own Bob Seger takes center stage February 5–8, 2026 in a concert celebrating his legendary career. With more than 75 million records sold worldwide, Seger’s gritty vocals and blue-collar rock anthems have made him a staple of American music. The evening will include classics like “Night Moves,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Turn the Page,” “Against the Wind,” and many more.

Defying Gravity, February 19–22, honors the work of acclaimed composer Stephen Schwartz. This concert features music from his award-winning Broadway shows including Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin, as well as his celebrated animated film scores for The Prince of Egypt, Pocahontas, and Enchanted. With soaring melodies and deeply emotional storytelling, Schwartz’s work continues to inspire and uplift audiences across generations.

In March, The Encore pays tribute to pop icon Taylor Swift, with a concert spanning her career from country beginnings to global superstardom. Running March 12–15, 2026, this event promises a fun, high-energy journey through the eras that made Swift a generational voice.

Rounding out the Tribute Series is a special engagement on The Encore’s lobby stage: a heartfelt tribute to Billie Holiday, running May 7–10, 2026. With her unmistakable voice and soul-baring performances, “Lady Day” remains one of jazz’s most revered figures. This intimate concert captures the emotional depth and musical legacy of Holiday’s extraordinary life and work.

“Season 17 at Encore will be incredible,” says Encore’s Managing Director, Frank Mack. “ It’s a wonderful mix of shows around themes of family and romance. We have a wonderful show for families, Frozen, and a beautiful show about family, Fiddler. We also have two marvelous and quite different shows about romance in the classic She Loves Me, and the more contemporary Rent. Coupled with a series of exciting concerts, season 17 promises joy and surprises for our audience.” Season subscriptions are available now online at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling (734) 268-6200. With flexible options, exclusive savings, and an incredible lineup of professional performances, there’s never been a better time to be a subscriber at The Encore.

All Main Stage productions are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

About The Encore Musical Theatre Company: Located in the historic Copeland school building in Dexter, Michigan, The Encore, a non-profit professional theatre, is dedicated to producing world-class musical theatre in an intimate setting. With a commitment to artistic excellence, The Encore continues to serve as a destination for top-tier productions and innovative storytelling in the Great Lakes region.