The Guest House: Dexter’s Historic Bed and Breakfast Opens Spring 2025

Experience Comfort, Charm, and Community Connection at The Guest House, a Lovingly Restored Historic Inn

By Delaney Krause

Nestled in the heart of downtown Dexter, a quaint haven for travelers and locals alike has emerged: The Guest House. This charming bed and breakfast is set to offer a perfect blend of comfort and local hospitality for those seeking a taste of small-town charm. Upon opening their doors in Spring 2025, The Guest House promises to celebrate the home’s extensive history alongside its luxuriously renovated suites.

The Guest House offers six private guest suites, “comfortably accommodating up to 14 adults at a time.” And for private bookings, “the Main Inn (first and second floor/Rooms 1-5) can be reserved exclusively, providing groups with sole access to the gardens, shared living spaces, and kitchen.” Further, “Operating as a traditional B&B and boutique inn, we serve a breakfast spread at 9 a.m. daily for our guests.”

The property was purchased by Jordan Goeglein and her husband, Justin, in 2024. The pair and their family relocated to Ann Arbor from Indianapolis in 2012, and then to Dexter in 2015. Her husband is also a business owner in Dexter (SwitchBox Engineering and Consulting), and all three of their children are enrolled in the Dexter School District. Jordan emphasized, “We fell in love with the welcoming community and scenic river town, and Dexter has been where we live, work, and play ever since!”

The Goeglein Family. Photo courtesy of Jordan Goeglein

Even though opening a bed and breakfast had been a shared dream of Jordan and Justin’s, “as [they’re] both passionate about hospitality and creating beautiful, safe spaces for connection”, pursuing this endeavor came with its fair share of obstacles. Jordan explained, “It’s actually been a five-year journey!”

The Goeglein family submitted an offer when the house was on the market in 2020, “but the timing wasn’t right and another family ended up as its new owners, enjoying it for the next four years.” This was a bit disheartening for the pair as “[they] knew it was the perfect place to bring [their] dream to life.” However, when the home came back onto the market this past spring, Jordan explained, “we jumped at the chance to finally take the leap. We closed on the home in early summer, took possession in August, and promptly began the process of securing the necessary zoning applications and permits.”

In regard to the home itself, Jordan explained, “We’re doing our best to dig up as much as we can about this beautiful, prominent property. We visited the Dexter Historical Museum and gathered what records were available. The home was built by the Pratt family in 1905, but we’re told that the property has served as many things over the years including a single family residence, boarding house, and doctor’s offices.” Also, the previous owners left behind several architectural drawings and renderings from a renovation of the home that was done in the early 2000s by the Colby family.

There are still gaps to be filled in on the home’s timeline. However, Jordan emphasized, “Anyone in the community with additional details, stories, or tidbits, we’d love to hear from you! We are especially interested in any old photographs of the property over the years and uncovering the original architect.”

In the end, The Guest House has provided the Goelglein family a new means in which to immerse themselves with the community. Jordan is incredibly proud of the opportunity this adventure has afforded her: “After decades as a full-time mom and house manager, it’s fun to stretch my wings in a different way. It’s exciting to be designing a historic home as a space for the community to connect and make memories.” The Goeglein family has already made countless memories of their own, with Jordan noting, “This is truly a family endeavor.” She adds, “If you pop by, you’ll probably see our kids raking leaves, helping my husband install light fixtures, or arranging flower bouquets for the guest rooms.”

Although the renovations and permitting process have required some patience, the Goeglein family is excited to uncover more of the property’s history as well as welcome its first guests this spring. Jordan and her family have put in a dedicated effort to combine the timeless charm of a small town with modern amenities, all within the walls of a carefully restored historic home.

To experience this quaint, comfortable, and historic haven, visit www.theguesthousedexter.com. Also, stay connected with The Guest House on social media (Instagram: @theguesthouse) and subscribe to their newsletter to be the first to hear about their soft launch, grand opening, and other updates.