The Ironton Ferry: A Historic Shortcut Across Lake Charlevoix

Since 1876, the Ironton Ferry has been a vital part of northern Michigan’s history, offering both a practical and scenic passage across Lake Charlevoix.

Photo: Ironton Ferry almost finished with another 2.5-minute voyage, a scenic shortcut between the unincorporated town of Ironton and Boyne City for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Photo by Doug Marrin

For nearly 150 years, the Ironton Ferry has quietly served as both a practical link and a cherished landmark in northern Michigan.

Connecting the shores of the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix, this unassuming vessel has carried generations of passengers across its waters, blending convenience with a deep-rooted sense of history. As one of the state’s longest-running ferry services, the Ironton Ferry is more than just a mode of transportation—it’s a living reminder of Michigan’s past, where each crossing offers a journey through time.

The Ironton Ferry is located near the mouth of Lake Charlevoix’s South Arm. Image: Google.

Beginnings in the Late 19th Century

The Ironton Ferry was born out of necessity after the construction of two channels in Charlevoix, which opened up access between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix. As David Miles, the curator of the Charlevoix Historical Society, explains in a PBS video, “People around here realized that they had to have a connecting point for industry and commerce… So, the only way to do this was to go across what is called the Ironton Narrows, about five miles south of Charlevoix.”

The ferry in 1875. Image: The Muskegon Chronicle, August 31, 1975

Growth and Innovation

The first recorded ferry crossing occurred in 1876 when Robert Redwin, operator of a general store and post office there, began transporting his customers across the Narrows in a small rowboat. The fare? A mere five cents per voyager for the 600-foot trip. Several years later, the construction of the Pine Lake Iron Company smelter transformed Ironton into a bustling pig iron factory town. The increase in industrial traffic prompted the introduction of a horse-powered ferry to accommodate the growing number of workers and materials crossing the lake. That short boat trip saved travelers 20 miles of land travel.

As the demand for transportation across the Narrows increased, so did the need for a more efficient ferry. A scow measuring 18 by 24 feet was introduced at the turn of the 20th century, initially dragged by hand along a half-inch cable. This system, although primitive, was a major improvement over the rowboat and allowed the ferry to transport horses and wagons across the lake​.

By 1927, the wooden ferry was replaced by a steel vessel built in Ferrysburg and towed to Ironton across the Great Lakes by a tugboat. This new ferry marked the beginning of the ferry’s modern era.

Captain Sam Alexander: The Iconic Ferryman

Captain Sam Alexander, the most famous figure in the ferry’s history, operated the ferry for more than five decades, from 1890 until 1941. On December 12, 1919, the Charlevoix County Herald reported that his salary was $75 a month.

Known for his steadfast service, Alexander became a local legend when Ripley’s Believe It or Not! featured him in 1936. According to the feature, Alexander had “traveled 15,000 miles but was never farther than 1,000 feet from his home!” He lived next to the ferry. His obituary in the January 19, 1948, Grand Rapids Press stated that by the time he retired in 1941, that mileage had grown closer to 20,000. His dedication to the ferry was unmatched, and his presence on the Narrows became a hallmark of the ferry’s history.

Captain Sam Alexander. Image: The Grand Rapids Press, December 2, 1936 Image: The Grand Rapids Press, December 2, 1936 From the Petoskey News Review, August 8, 1966

Technological Upgrades and Challenges

In all its years of operation, the ferry has only had one profitable year, 1984. The county has wrestled with the idea of discontinuing the service for decades. Thus far, public opinion and historical significance have kept the Ironton Ferry in place, and it looks like it’s here to stay.

Despite the costs, the Ironton Ferry has evolved significantly over the years. In 1974, rising water levels on Lake Charlevoix necessitated expensive modifications, including rebuilding the ferry’s ramps and installing electronic controls for gates and ramps. These improvements, which cost around $100,000, modernized the ferry and ensured its continued operation.

Further upgrades occurred in 2001 when low water levels delayed the ferry’s opening as new hydraulic lifts were installed to bring cars onto the boat. The ferry continues to operate with a diesel engine that powers the vessel at 3.5 miles per hour, transporting over 50,000 vehicles annually.

A Piece of Michigan History

The ferry’s connection to Michigan’s history is deep and multifaceted. The ferry not only speaks to the region’s industrial past but also holds a place in literature. Ernest Hemingway, who spent summers in northern Michigan, was familiar with the ferry. In The Nick Adams Stories, Hemingway writes of a character camping at Hemingway Point, which is located at the ferry’s south landing.

Today, the ferry remains a beloved attraction for locals and tourists alike. “If you don’t ride the Ironton Ferry on a visit to Charlevoix, you have not really completed your Charlevoix trip… It is just something that you will remember your whole life,” says Miles. The experience of crossing the Narrows on this historic vessel is a cherished memory for many, with generations of visitors returning to relive their adventures.

Photo by Doug Marrin

The Ironton Ferry Today

The actual name of the boat is the Charlevoix, but everyone knows her as the Ironton Ferry. Now owned by Charlevoix County and operated by the Charlevoix County Transportation Authority continues to serve as an integral part of the region’s infrastructure. Running from April to November, the ferry charges $5 per automobile and provides a shortcut across Lake Charlevoix.

The Ironton Ferry, though simple in function, carries a remarkable legacy of perseverance, innovation, and community spirit. Its journey from a rowboat to a modern diesel-powered vessel is a testament to the region’s adaptability and the enduring importance of this crossing. As Miles aptly puts it, “It takes about three minutes to cross the Narrows… plenty of time to create lasting memories on this iconic, innovative, and invaluable piece of Michigan history.”​

View from the Ironton Ferry as it crosses the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix, offering passengers a peaceful ride and scenic fall landscape. Photo by Doug Marrin

