The people have spoken! 2024 Saline People’s Choice Winners Announced

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Congratulations to all, and join the Chamber as it honors these winners on Wednesday, August 28, at 7 PM at the Saline Community Fair in building B.

Best Burger Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Dan & Sarah Kolander, Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub

Best Local Coffee Shop Winner: Brewed Awakenings – Kim Kaster, Second place: Carrigan Cafe

Best Pizza Winner: Jet’s Pizza, Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders

Best Personal Health Care Provider Winner: The Massage Center – Cathy Smith, Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC

Best Take-out (Not Pizza) Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina- Raul Rojo, Second place: Biwako Sushi

Best Local Bar/Brewery Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill – Oscar & Maria Cotero, Second place: Salt Springs Brewery

Best Specialty Retail Winner: Nu2u Again – Lisa Rentschler, Second place: CANI Nails

Best Automobile Shop Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment – Cary Freeman, Second place: Saline Chevrolet

Best Bank Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor-Saline – Hans Maier, Second place: Huntington National Bank

Best Lawn Care Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc. – Timothy L. Austin, Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.

Best Customer Service Business Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza – Tim Nowling, Second place: Old National Bank

Best Grocery Shop Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market – Kelly Agler – Store Manager, Second place: Village Party Store, Saline

Best Sweet Shop Winner: Carrigan Cafe – Karen Carrigan, Second place: Brewed Awakenings Cafe

Best Breakfast Winner: City Limits Diner – Kim Shelton, Second place: George’s Saline Inn

Best Recreation Facility Winner: Emagine Entertainment – Chikas Reynolds, Second place: Station 300

Best Realtor/ Realtor Company Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline – Elke Van Dyke, Second place: Charles Reinhart Company – Todd Lands

Best Dentist/Orthodontist Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry – Jennifer F. McFinton, Second place: Kelly Orthodontics

Best Chiropractor Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center – Shannon Roznay, Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor

Best Insurance Company Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc. – Alan Hartman, Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency – State Farm