The people have spoken! 2024 Saline People’s Choice Winners Announced

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Congratulations to all, and join the Chamber as it honors these winners on Wednesday, August 28, at 7 PM at the Saline Community Fair in building B.
Best Burger Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern – Dan & Sarah Kolander, Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub
Best Local Coffee Shop Winner: Brewed Awakenings – Kim Kaster, Second place: Carrigan Cafe
Best Pizza Winner: Jet’s Pizza, Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders
Best Personal Health Care Provider Winner: The Massage Center – Cathy Smith, Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC
Best Take-out (Not Pizza) Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina- Raul Rojo, Second place: Biwako Sushi
Best Local Bar/Brewery Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill – Oscar & Maria Cotero, Second place: Salt Springs Brewery
Best Specialty Retail Winner: Nu2u Again – Lisa Rentschler, Second place: CANI Nails
Best Automobile Shop Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment – Cary Freeman, Second place: Saline Chevrolet
Best Bank Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor-Saline – Hans Maier, Second place: Huntington National Bank
Best Lawn Care Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc. – Timothy L. Austin, Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.
Best Customer Service Business Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza – Tim Nowling, Second place: Old National Bank
Best Grocery Shop Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market – Kelly Agler – Store Manager, Second place: Village Party Store, Saline
Best Sweet Shop Winner: Carrigan Cafe – Karen Carrigan, Second place: Brewed Awakenings Cafe
Best Breakfast Winner: City Limits Diner – Kim Shelton, Second place: George’s Saline Inn
Best Recreation Facility Winner: Emagine Entertainment – Chikas Reynolds, Second place: Station 300
Best Realtor/ Realtor Company Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline – Elke Van Dyke, Second place: Charles Reinhart Company – Todd Lands
Best Dentist/Orthodontist Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry – Jennifer F. McFinton, Second place: Kelly Orthodontics
Best Chiropractor Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center – Shannon Roznay, Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor
Best Insurance Company Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc. – Alan Hartman, Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency – State Farm