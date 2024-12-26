The Sun Times News’ Most Read Stories of 2024

Discover the top stories that captivated readers in 2024, from local news to provocative community events.

From community highlights to impactful local events, The Sun Times News readers engaged deeply with stories that shaped our locales and state in 2024. These 20 articles, ranging from breaking news to heartbreaking circumstances to provocative local events, captured the pulse of the community and stood out as the year’s most read.

#1 Driver Dies in Head-On Crash in Chelsea (June 9)

A 39-year-old Burton man died in a head-on collision on Old US 12 in Chelsea on June 8, 2024. Police reported the man’s erratic driving led to the crash with a Dodge Ram pickup, despite officers’ attempts to stop him. The pickup’s driver, a Chelsea resident, and his 4-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Michigan State Police.

#2 New changes are coming to the former Fillmore Bar & Grill in Dexter (June 20)

The former Fillmore Bar & Grill in downtown Dexter has reopened as 42 North Social House under new ownership. Led by “two local investors,” the revamped restaurant features Chef John Fischer, known for his work at Common Grill and Gratzi, with a menu emphasizing seafood, healthy options, and daily specials. Extensive interior remodeling includes improved acoustics and a redesigned bar.

#3 Seeking Adventure? Discover Ann Arbor’s Hidden “Loop of Pain” (November 12)

Ann Arbor’s “Loop of Pain,” a hidden network of trails connecting urban parks, offers a unique mountain biking adventure uncovered in Jen Proctor’s documentary Loop of Pain. This nearly 15-mile route, created by local cyclists and bike shop workers since the 1980s, combines dirt paths, gravel, and steep hills like “Hee-Haw.” Despite its informal origins and lack of signage, the trail has become a cherished challenge for dedicated riders. Proctor’s film highlights the community effort behind the loop, showcasing its history, collaboration with city parks, and the thrill of discovering an urban wilderness just minutes from downtown.

#4 The ALICE Report in Washtenaw County: A Growing Crisis (August 14)

The latest ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report reveals nearly 40% of Washtenaw County households struggle to meet basic needs despite being employed. Bridget Herrmann of United Way highlighted systemic challenges, including the high cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and inadequate federal poverty measures. Essential workers, particularly single mothers, face tough choices between rent, food, and healthcare. The report underscores the need for community support, legislative action, and systemic changes to foster economic stability and equitable opportunities for all.

#5 Tunnel Discovery at Dexter Fire Station Sparks Mystery (December 12)

A mysterious tunnel uncovered during the demolition of Dexter’s fire station sparked community speculation and excitement. Initially rumored to be tied to the Underground Railroad, the tunnel was later identified as part of a historic hydro system powering Dexter’s mill during its industrial past. Local Facebook discussions mixed humor, lore, and history, highlighting the town’s fascination with its heritage. The discovery ultimately provided a tangible link to Dexter’s milling era and Henry Ford’s early 20th-century water power efforts, blending fact and legend in a celebration of community history.

Photo by Lonnie Huhman

#6 How Many Wolves Are in the Lower Peninsula? (July 29)

The Michigan DNR’s 2024 winter survey estimated 762 wolves in the Upper Peninsula, indicating a stable population near the region’s carrying capacity. Efforts to identify wolves in the Lower Peninsula continue, using targeted searches and new DNA technology. While wolves were extirpated from Michigan by the 1900s, natural re-colonization began in the 1980s, marking a major conservation success. Recent reports suggest wolves may occasionally appear in the Lower Peninsula, though fragmented habitats make permanent populations unlikely.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NCTC Image Library.

#7 (Gulp!) Baker Road in Dexter to Soon Close (June 12)

Baker Road in Dexter closed from Grand Street to Main Street for construction between June 23 and August 23, with work completed on schedule in August. The project included resurfacing, lane adjustments, and a new marked crossing at Forest Street, funded by a federal transportation grant. Additional summer roadwork included updates to Forest Street, Huron Farms, and Industrial Park roads, as well as microsurface sealing in the Business and Research Park.

#8 Chelsea Burger is Coming Back to Life with Help from Dan’s Downtown Tavern (August 3)

Chelsea Burger, now reopened, has been revitalized by Dan and Sarah Kolander, owners of Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline. Located at 110 W. Middle St., the former Seitz’s Tavern underwent updates and now features a simple menu of burgers, sandwiches, and old-school favorites like Limburger sandwiches and goulash. The Kolanders aim to recreate the nostalgic tavern feel, offering a warm, welcoming space for the community to gather. Excitement has surrounded the reopening, marking a fresh chapter for this historic Chelsea location.

#9 In Plain English: Ballot Proposals for the November 5th General Election in Washtenaw County (September 10)

The November 5th general election in Washtenaw County included five ballot proposals, all of which have since been decided. Voters considered renewing or increasing funding for programs such as enhanced emergency communications, veterans’ services, mental health and public safety, older persons services, and special education through the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Key issues included restoring mill rates affected by Michigan’s Headlee Amendment and supporting essential community services. These measures addressed pressing needs, from affordable mental health care to senior services and educational support for students with disabilities.

#10 A List of Fireworks Happening Locally, Including in Dexter and Chelsea (June 20)

Local fireworks displays included events at Robin Hills Farm in Chelsea on June 29, Dexter’s Social Vines Vineyard on July 4, and shows in nearby Milford, Whitmore Lake, Manchester, and Pinckney spanning late June through early July. Each event featured unique settings, with options for family fun, live music, food vendors, and more, celebrating Independence Day across the region.

#11 Great Burgers in Saline that will eventually be Coming to Chelsea (August 21)

Dan’s Downtown Tavern, voted Best Burger Winner in Saline’s People’s Choice Awards, is known for its fresh, perfectly cooked burgers. The popular Saline eatery brought its award-winning menu to the former Chelsea Burger location in downtown Chelsea.

#12 Beloved Brewer and Dexter Icon Ron Jeffries Passes Away (October 2)

Ron Jeffries, founder of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and a pioneer in the craft beer industry, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and innovation. Known for his award-winning beers and influence in Dexter, Jeffries continued his passion for brewing after relocating to Hawaii, where he embraced a new chapter with his family and Hilo Brewing Company.

DCIM100GOPROGOPR0431.JPG

#13 A Fatal Crash in Dexter Township (November 11)

A driver died after a single-vehicle crash on Dexter Pinckney Road near Bell Road in Dexter Township on November 10. Emergency responders arrived after an iPhone emergency call was triggered, but despite resuscitation efforts, the driver succumbed to injuries at the University of Michigan Hospital ER.

#14 City of Dexter Responds to Threat of Legal Action over Fire Station (September 30)

The City of Dexter responded to the Friends of Mill Creek Park’s letter threatening legal action over the proposed Charter amendment, which aims to designate City-owned land for recreational use. In an informational mailer, the City defended the fire station’s current location as a permitted use under zoning laws, warning that legal challenges could result in costly delays and financial repercussions.

Photo by Doug Marrin

#15 A New Business in Scio Township Will Feature Pizza, Golf, and Fun (November 26)

Hometown Pizza & Under Par Simulators, a new venture by Alex Willnow and Hunter Comstock, is set to open in Scio Township, offering freshly made pizza alongside state-of-the-art golf simulators. Combining quality ingredients with affordable golf experiences, the business aims to become a community hub by partnering with local schools and businesses while creating a welcoming atmosphere for families and friends.

#16 Arbor Brewing Company Buys the Session Room (June 4)

Arbor Brewing Company has returned to Ann Arbor, reopening The Session Room on Jackson Road as Arbor Brewing Company Session Room. After closing their downtown location during the pandemic, ABC now offers the same great food and beers in their new westside home, joining their other locations in Ypsilanti and Plymouth.

#17 Major Copper-Nickel Deposit Discovered in Upper Peninsula (November 4)

Talon Metals has discovered a significant copper-nickel deposit at the Boulderdash site near Marquette, offering potential for the U.S. critical mineral supply chain and local economic growth. The company is working closely with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community to address environmental concerns and ensure respectful engagement as exploration continues.

Map showing the regional location of the Boulderdash Project. Image: Talon Metals.

#18 CareYaya Brings UM Students to Care for Local Seniors (June 4)

CareYaya connects University of Michigan pre-med students with local seniors to provide affordable, non-medical caregiving, including companionship, meal prep, and fall prevention. Offering a low-cost alternative to traditional caregiving, the program benefits seniors and gives students valuable healthcare experience while fostering meaningful intergenerational connections.

#19 Charges Filed in Scio Township Computer Access Investigation (June 22)

Scio Township Trustee and Supervisor candidate Jillian Kerry faces felony charges of Invading Privacy and Interfering with Electronic Communications related to a November 2023 incident involving unauthorized access to the township supervisor’s email account. While Kerry denies the allegations and plans a vigorous defense, the case proceeds with a Preliminary Exam in court following investigations by the township and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

#20 Saline to Forfeit Three Football Games (October 1)

Saline Area Schools forfeited the first three games of the 2024 varsity football season due to residency infractions violating MHSAA guidelines. While Superintendent Steve Laatsch emphasized the district’s commitment to integrity and transparency, the forfeitures prompted a review of internal processes and a school board motion to explore a potential appeal with the MHSAA.