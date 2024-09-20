The Washtenaw Area Council for Children is Recognizing Milan’s Paddock Elementary

Paddock Elementary School is being honored for helping to equip students with information to keep themselves safe from harm.

In announcing its annual honors, the Washtenaw Area Council for Children (WACC) said Paddock Elementary is being recognized with the “Safe Kids Award.”

The WACC said it’s proud to announce this year’s “Gathering for Good,” where the community is invited “to come together to help end child abuse and neglect, and to honor our local heroes for their outstanding commitment to protecting children and ensuring their safety throughout Washtenaw County.”

The WACC said “the coveted “Safe Kids Award” will be presented this year to Milan’s own Paddock Elementary School for their incredible efforts to partner on the delivery of Body Safety Training and ensure over 350 of their students are equipped with information to keep themselves safe from harm.”

“We are incredibly honored to acknowledge our 2024 Award winners for their exceptional contributions to our community’s children,” Tim Richey, WACC’s Executive Director, said in the announcement. “Their remarkable dedication and advocacy have not only improved the lives of Washtenaw County’s children and families but have also set an exemplary standard for all of us.”

Founded in 1975, the WACC’s mission is to promote child safety and well-being and to prevent maltreatment, abuse and neglect through educational services and programs to children, parents, community members and youth serving professionals throughout Washtenaw County.

The WACC says, “Body Safety Training (BST) is an evidence-based program designed to teach personal safety to children ages 3-7. BST covers general safety principles (fire, gun, car, street, and stranger safety) in ten short lessons. It also teaches children how to recognize, respond to, and report inappropriate sexual behavior directed toward them.”

Their evidence-based programs include Cyber-safety, Anti-bullying, Wellness & Resiliency, Body Safety, We Care, Safe Sleep, Shaken Baby and more. Through collaborative efforts with community partners, the WACC said it works to address issues related to child safety, and strengthen education, and improve overall quality of life.

The “Gathering for Good” event is a fundraiser and time to honor community partners. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Lake Forest Golf Club in Ann Arbor. Proceeds from ticket sales will fund essential programs.

Other honorees include the “Champion Salute Award” to be presented to local couple Mike and Suzi Coghlan and the “Community Hero Award” to Ann Arbor Skyline High School teacher Anne Bezeau.

For tickets and more information about Gathering for Good, please visit washtenaw children.org.