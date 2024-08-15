The Wescott Legacy of Leadership at North Creek Elementary

Casey Wescott follows in his father’s footsteps, bringing a family tradition of education and community to Chelsea’s youngest students

Photo: Father and Son Casey and Bill Wescott. Photo by Melissa Marcum.

By Melissa Marcum

Chelsea´s North Creek Elementary educates children from young fives to second grade. According to its website, there are around 490+ students. Mr. Casey Wescott wrapped up his first year and has been prepping and preparing for his second year as North Creek Elementary´s Principal.

The name might be familiar to many people who attended Chelsea District Schools. Casey graduated from Chelsea High School in 1997, and his sister and brother also graduated from Chelsea. There is still another connection between the Wescott family and the school district. Casey´s father, Bill Wescott, was once the principal of North Creek Elementary School for over a decade, while Casey and his siblings attended South Meadows Elementary.

Unlike today, students were educated at either North Creek or South Meadows from Kindergarten through 5th grade, depending on their address. Students were placed at one of the elementary schools.

Casey Wescott, North Creek Principal. From the school website.

Casey said, ¨It was totally normal and common for the three of us kids to come (to North Creek) and help my dad out with whether it was moving textbooks around or just staple things, we would just help out. So I always remember being in this building, which is just a cherry on top.¨

Casey´s office is not in the same location as his father’s due to the renovations of North Creek but in the same building. “I will often just walk in the little offices and be like ‘Oh, I remember this. I remember my Dad’s office…I remember all those pieces, “ reflected Casey.

Students may see Mr. Bill Wescott in the school throughout the school year. He enjoys coming in and seeing staff and students. Casey stated, “The last time he was here we went down and we were in the lunchroom. Within minutes I usually get the ‘Hey, Mr. Wescott. How are you?’ The kids came right up to my Dad and just started talking with him. Then my dad engaged with them. All of a sudden it was two or three kids and then it was like 10-15 kids. …They were having a great time. They are great kids and that is my Dad.” Casey´s parents still live in the same house that the Wescott family was raised in today.

The Wescott family. Courtesy of Casey Wescott.

Casey keeps his father´s legacy alive in a few ways. He pulled out a book and placed it on the table. It was a copy of one of Shel Silvertein´s poetry books. Casey will pop into classes and read. ¨And that’s what my Dad did,” he recalls. “He would read two poems and then just have fun with the kids.” His father also had great positive one-liners for the kids, ¨Hey, you are a really, really good person.¨ He wants to be approachable and visible to all, just like his father was.

Where has Casey been since graduating CHS? He graduated from Western Michigan University with an Education Degree, along with a Master’s Degree from Marygrove College and Oakland University. He is married with three children. Casey has worked within the Rochester Community Schools right after college, for 21 years, from teacher to Assistant Principal and Principal.

He has always kept his eyes and ears open to what was going on in the Chelsea School District and community. He explained that the timing was just right for him to leave the district that he had been with for so long and come full circle back to Chelsea.

Casey reflected on how much Chelsea has inspired him; “There were so many people that made a strong impact on me whether it was my 1st grade teacher, Mrs. Schiller, Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Klink, and Mr. Benedict, the principal at South Meadows at the time, all the way up to Coach Welton as my baseball coach as well as Coach Akel Marshall. And my babysitter, Betty Robbins who still lives in the community. They really showed me what made Chelsea special, its relationships and caring about helping people, to be the best they can be and hopefully making Chelsea and beyond a better place. So that never left and was a huge impact (on me).”

He adds, “I learned by growing up in Chelsea that those relationships are just keys to driving everything and making whether it is your work or personal life fulfilling, so having really strong relationships. Chelsea is a beautiful size to have stronger relationships with a greater number of people. It felt kind of serendipitous how it all worked ahead…the timing happened to be good for the three kids and my wife. It was a beautiful fit.”

It sounds like much of the staff, students, and parents feel the same as Mr. Casey Wescott. It is a great fit, at the right time.