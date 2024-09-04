Third Thursdays Transforms Downtown Milan into a Monthly Must-Visit

Discover how a monthly event brings new energy and business to a historic district

Photo: Downtown Milan, Michigan Facebook

In 2017, downtown Milan embarked on a revitalization project that aimed to breathe new life into the area following a significant $5.2 million historical renovation. Despite the impressive facelift, the newly renovated spaces remained largely vacant, and the downtown area engagement mainly included brief visits from locals grabbing takeout, coffee or grabbing supplies at Latham’s Hardware, but nothing that required lengthy time commitments. The challenge was clear: there was a need to rekindle a sense of community and connection to downtown.

To tackle this, Milan’s Main Street program, part of a national initiative focused on revitalizing traditional downtowns, sought to innovate beyond their existing weekly Farmer’s Market held on Fridays. “Although the market had been a step in the right direction, it failed to draw the anticipated crowds that we had hoped for,” former DDA/Main Street Director and current Community Engagement Director, Jill Tewlsey, told the Sun Times News. After two years, Main Street decided a fresh approach was necessary, and that is where the concept for “Third Thursdays” was born.

The new event was strategically scheduled to occur once a month on the third Thursday, from June through September, between 5 and 8 p.m. This shift from a weekly to a monthly recurrence was designed to create a heightened sense of urgency and exclusivity. The idea was to encourage residents and visitors to make a special effort to attend, knowing the event wouldn’t be back until the following month. This change was also anticipated to cater to higher turnout as people would be less likely to have competing weekend plans or travel commitments.

Third Thursdays features a vibrant mix of over 20 pop-up vendors each month, showcasing handmade and crafted goods. The event has transformed into a lively marketplace complemented by live music, food trucks, and special activities. The local Social District, which includes establishments such as the Owl, the Legion, Peppers, and Fenders, allows attendees to enjoy alcoholic beverages while exploring the event, further enhancing the experience.

Special events within Third Thursdays have included unique attractions like the “Touch a Truck” event hosted by the Library in July, and an instrument petting zoo led by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in August. These additions have contributed to the event’s appeal, drawing families and individuals looking for engaging and diverse experiences.

Nearly a decade after its inception, Third Thursdays has achieved remarkable success. Monthly attendance ranges between 500 and 750 people, reflecting a robust and growing interest in downtown Milan’s offerings. More notably, the event has fostered a vibrant market environment that has led to the establishment of permanent storefronts. Vendors who started as pop-up operations at Third Thursdays have transitioned into long-term businesses, including Northern Chicks and Adventure INK, which has undergone a name change since its early days.

The success of Third Thursdays stands as a testament to the power of strategic planning and highlights the effectiveness of community-driven initiatives in revitalizing and transforming traditional downtown districts. By shifting the format and focusing on creating a memorable, exclusive experience, Main Street Milan has managed to reestablish a strong connection between residents and their downtown area.

“Third Thursdays was only one of the several things that helped to re-energize our downtown, but it was instrumental in that effort… and it remains so today. It brings money into our economy. And it’s just fun,” Jill Tewsley says.

Through continued thoughtful innovation and persistent effort, Milan has created a monthly event that has become a cornerstone of the city’s revitalization efforts, and as the 2024 season comes to a close, we look forward to 2025 and beyond.