Third Time’s the Charm? Tiki The Escape Artist Dog Seeks Forever Family 

Community News

After a recent famed escape from a shelter, Tiki the Houdini dog is again available for adoption.

The 10-year-old stray dog has busted out of the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) after-hours not once, but twice. He was briefly adopted last week, but returned when it became clear he needed special separation anxiety help.

“He is a very good boy whose heart’s desire is to be around people,” says Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO. “We’re hoping he can find maybe someone in their golden years—a stay-at-home mom or dad, perhaps—to share their love with him, and he’ll definitely return the favor.”

Courtesy of the Humane Society of Huron Valley

Staff and his previous adopter have determined Tiki will need to be an “only child” dog in a home that has no small humans who might scare him, as he’s a senior dog with aches and pains. A Board-certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Dr. Camille Ward, has also stepped forward to offer a free training session (typically $595 for 2 hours) to Tiki’s adopter, as well, to support them and help make the adoption a success.

The shelter is open for visitation 7 days a week with no appointments needed. For more information on Tiki, please contact HSHV’s adoption specialists at (734) 662-5585 or adoptions@hshv.org.