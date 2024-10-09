TimberTown Reimagined: How Chelsea Businesses and Volunteers Built a Community Landmark

With strong public-private partnerships and over 500 volunteers, TimberTown Reimagined showcases Chelsea’s unique model of community-driven success.

The TimberTown Reimagined project will be remembered for years to come as Chelsea’s remarkable ability to unite its community for a common cause.

Jeff Hardcastle, a leader of the project, spoke extensively about the critical role of local businesses and volunteers in making this $1.3 million renovation a reality. With nearly 90% of the funding coming from private sources, Hardcastle emphasized that public-private partnerships are a hallmark of Chelsea’s approach to community development.

“It’s kind of a pattern in this town,” said Hardcastle. “I do a lot of fundraising all across the county, and Chelsea’s really unique in that there’s such a history of philanthropy and community engagement. I haven’t seen that in other towns. Here, there’s just an amazing public-private engagement when I look at all the different things that happen in the town.”

Hardcastle makes the point that although Chelsea serves a larger area of 23,000 to 25,000 people for events, activities, and services, the town itself only has about 5,400 taxpayers. This makes it essential to consider the greater Chelsea area when funding projects, as placing the financial burden solely on Chelsea’s taxpayers would be unsustainable given the demand from the surrounding population.

While the community as a whole showed up in droves for the project, Hardcastle pointed out some key businesses that participated in big ways.

Gestamp Corporation: Early Involvement and Hands-on Leadership

Gestamp Corp., a key player in the project, demonstrated the power of corporate involvement. “Gestamp stepped in early, and they were really instrumental in pushing this project forward,” Hardcastle said. Gestamp not only made a substantial financial contribution but also went above and beyond by assigning staff to assist with project coordination. The company’s involvement didn’t stop there. Gestamp’s employees actively participated in the fundraising efforts, and the company purchased over 200 TimberTown T-shirts for their staff as a show of solidarity.

One of the most significant contributions from Gestamp was the fabrication and installation of all new roof structures for the park. “They rebuilt every single one of those roofs,” Hardcastle said. “Their team saved us between $30,000 and $40,000, and they had a blast doing it. You had these precision machinists working on playground roofs—it was great.”

Chelsea State Bank: Always at the Center of Community Projects

Chelsea State Bank is no stranger to community involvement, and TimberTown Reimagined was no exception. The bank made a significant financial contribution that was part of a public campaign raising over $100,000 for the project. But as Hardcastle pointed out, the bank’s involvement went far beyond writing checks.

“They coordinated the entire financial aspect of the pennies program at Chelsea elementary schools,” Hardcastle explained. This program allowed students to collect and contribute pennies toward the project, engaging the youngest members of the community. Additionally, Chelsea State Bank compensated its staff during the build week, allowing them to actively participate in construction. “Their staff came out and worked in the trenches during build week,” Hardcastle said, noting how the bank has always been in the middle of Chelsea’s major initiatives.

Chelsea Hospital: Labor and Leadership Contributions

Chelsea Hospital also played a significant role in the TimberTown Reimagined project, offering not only financial support but also hands-on involvement. “They were another key partner,” Hardcastle noted. The hospital’s staff contributed 300 to 400 hours of labor during the build week, and the hospital itself made a large monetary gift.

In a humorous anecdote, Hardcastle shared a story about Chelsea Hospital’s executive team. “On one of the last days of build week, we needed about 15 volunteers to spread bark around the park, so we put out a request for help. Ben Miles, the hospital president, saw the email, and instead of holding their regular executive meeting, he told his whole team to grab work clothes. They moved their meeting to TimberTown, and they were out there shoveling bark, including two physicians. That’s the kind of community spirit we have here.”

Chelsea Lumber: Problem-Solvers and Key Material Suppliers

Chelsea Lumber’s contribution to TimberTown was multifaceted. Not only did they make a large financial donation, but their role in supplying materials at sharp discounts—and in some cases, at no cost—was invaluable. “Chelsea Lumber saved the day more than once,” Hardcastle said. “They provided materials we needed, often at the last minute, and solved several critical material challenges that could have derailed the project.”

The company’s senior staff were particularly involved, ensuring that every material need was met and every obstacle was overcome. According to Hardcastle, “Their quick response to issues saved us countless hours and kept the project on track.”

Volunteers: The Heart of TimberTown

Beyond the corporate contributions, the true heart of TimberTown Reimagined lies in its volunteers. More than 500 community members participated in build week, saving the project over $600,000 in labor costs. Hardcastle recalled the incredible turnout, especially on days when the weather wasn’t cooperating. “We had a rainy Tuesday, but 40 to 50 people still showed up, and they didn’t leave,” he said. “By the end of the week, we had more volunteers than we could keep busy.”

The community’s involvement created an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. After the build week, the volunteers were invited to a soft opening of the park, where they could bring their families and walk through the newly finished spaces before the official opening. “It was a reward for all the hard work,” Hardcastle said. “Seeing the park filled with kids for the first time—that’s something you can’t put a price on.”

A Model for Future Projects

As TimberTown Reimagined moves into its next phase, Hardcastle hopes the project will serve as a model for future community initiatives. “It’s important to tell the stories of what these companies and volunteers did,” he said. “There will be other projects down the road, and showing how businesses and individuals can come together like this is crucial.”

For Hardcastle and many others, TimberTown is more than just a park—it’s a symbol of what can be accomplished when a community comes together. Whether it’s through financial contributions, volunteer labor, or logistical support, every member of the TimberTown Reimagined team has left a lasting impact on Chelsea.

Photos: Facebook