Title IX Plaza Ribbon-Cutting Marks a Milestone in Celebrating Women in Sports

New Title IX Plaza in Dexter-Huron Metropark Celebrates Decades of Progress for Women in Sports and Honors Local Trailblazers

After years of anticipation, on August 28, 2024, the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC) and the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Title IX Plaza, located along the Border-to-Border Trail at Dexter-Huron Metropark.

The event drew a crowd of local and state officials, community members, and advocates for women’s sports who came together to celebrate the official opening of this significant new addition to the trail.

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell told the audience,”This plaza is a reminder of how far we’ve come, but also how much further we still need to go. Title IX opened doors for women in sports, but it’s also about broader access to education and equal opportunities. We must continue to protect these gains and push for full equality in all areas, not just on the field”​

Photo by Doug Marrin

The Title IX Plaza is a tribute to the groundbreaking legislation enacted in 1972 that opened the doors to greater participation and equality for women in sports and education. The plaza features displays that highlight the stories of exceptional women from Southeast Michigan who overcame barriers to participate and excel in sports, as well as the broader national and global impacts of Title IX.

Carol Hutchins, University of Michigan Softball Coach told the audience, “Title IX was never intended to be about women getting a chance to play sports. The legislation doesn’t even mention the words ‘women’ or ‘sports.’ It was about ensuring equal access to education, and sports became an unintended consequence. Girls don’t play sports—I heard that my entire childhood. But because of this legislation and the brave women who fought, we now see women in every aspect of athletics and beyond.”​

Photo by Doug Marrin

The plaza, which took over 18 years of planning and collaboration, honors women who have made significant contributions to sports in Southeast Michigan. Among those recognized are athletes, coaches, and advocates who have played pivotal roles in advancing the Title IX movement.

A particularly moving moment in the ceremony was the remembrance of Karen McKeachie, a local trailblazer in endurance sports and a passionate advocate for women’s athletics. The Title IX Plaza was inspired in part by Karen’s legacy following her tragic passing in 2016 during a training ride on local roads.

Mackenzie Wisniewski, Chief of Staff for Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, told attendees, “Karen McKeachie was a world-class triathlete from the Dexter area who was not just an athlete but an advocate. Her life was tragically cut short when she was struck by a car while training. Since her death, her family has supported the development of safe, non-motorized pathways, ensuring her legacy continues. The Title IX Plaza honors her and the other women who played monumental roles in advancing equality”

The plaza is strategically situated in a scenic area of the Dexter-Huron Metropark, providing visitors with an immersive experience that combines natural beauty with educational storytelling. The displays are set against a backdrop of a mature oak grove and tall grass prairie, making the plaza a peaceful and reflective space.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were invited to explore the plaza’s interactive exhibits, which included personal stories, historical timelines, and multimedia presentations on the impact of Title IX.

The Title IX Plaza is now open to the public and can be visited along the B2B Trail at Dexter-Huron Metropark. For more information, visit b2btrail.org/titleix.