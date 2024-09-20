Tractor Tire Drive November 2nd at Freedom Township Hall

Community News

The Washtenaw County Conservation District and Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division are happy to announce they are holding their 4th Annual Tractor Tire Drive on November 2nd from 9am-12pm at Freedom Township Hall (11508 E Pleasant Lake Rd, Manchester, MI 48158). Since it’s inception, the drive has collected over 83 tons of tires from the agricultural community, preventing them from leaching chemicals into groundwater and reducing the breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Photo courtesy of Washtenaw County Conservation District.

Registration for the event is required as space is limited and there is a drop off maximum of up to six tractor or 12 semi-tires per address/operation. Tires left outside of drop off hours may result in the cancellation of future tire drive events.

If you are interested in dropping off your large agricultural tires you can register online at washtenawcd.org/tractortiredrive or call (734-302-8715) to register by phone.