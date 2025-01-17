Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Livonia and Chelsea Hospital Acquire Next Generation Surgical Robots, Including New ‘da Vinci 5’ Systems

Trinity Health Michigan announced the acquisition of “da Vinci 5” robots at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Chelsea Hospital, and a “da Vinci Xi” robot at Trinity Health Livonia, further strengthening its standing as home to one of the most comprehensive robotic surgery programs in southeast Michigan.

The first surgery using the da Vinci 5 robotic system was performed at Chelsea Hospital on Dec. 26, 2024.

The new da Vinci robots bring the total number of robotic surgery systems to 19 across Trinity Health Michigan’s statewide health system, underscoring its commitment to providing patients with greater access to advanced and innovative surgical care.

“Our patients know when they come to a Trinity Health hospital, they receive the most advanced surgical care, delivered by skilled robotic surgeons,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., Ph.D, chief clinical officer at Trinity Health Michigan. “Through these acquisitions, we expect to increase our capacity, grow our surgical case volumes, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately provide our patients with shorter wait times should they benefit from a robotic procedure.”

Robotic surgery offers patients a less invasive alternative to traditional open surgery and conventional laparoscopy, placing a surgeon’s hands at the controls of a state-of-the-art robotic platform. The benefits include significantly less pain, less blood loss, less scarring, shorter recovery times, and a better clinical outcome with a faster return to normal daily activities.

At Trinity Health Michigan, expert surgeons not only perform a high volume of advanced, robotic procedures but they are highly sought after to train other surgeons from across the country. Several Trinity Health Michigan surgeons were among the first in the state to perform complex procedures using these robotic surgery systems.

Underscoring its expertise and experience within its robotic surgery program, in 2023, Trinity Health Ann Arbor earned accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the Surgical Review Corporation. This accreditation reflects the hospital’s success in meeting or exceeding patient safety and quality care standards in the area of robotic surgery. In acute care cases — such as cholecystectomies, appendectomies, and hernias — Trinity Health Ann Arbor leads all hospitals throughout the state in robotic surgical volume.

“As a surgeon, I’m fortunate that Trinity Health provides me with the most advanced tools, enabling me to deliver the highest quality care and the best possible outcomes for my patients,” said Amanda McClure, M.D., a colorectal surgeon and chair of the Robotic Surgery Steering Committee at Trinity Health Michigan. “These technologically advanced systems enhance vision, precision, and control, all while providing me with real-time feedback. Anyone considering surgery should carefully research their options, including whether robotic surgery is appropriate for them. It’s important to choose a highly trained and experienced robotic surgeon and to ensure the provider has capacity to schedule the procedure promptly.”

Trinity Health surgeons perform a wide range of robotic procedures, including Heart, Colon and Rectal, Gynecology, Oral Cancer, Thoracic and Lung, Urology, General Surgery, Hernia, Bariatric Surgery, and Acute Care cases.

Trinity Health was among the first health systems in southeast Michigan to begin offering surgery with the da Vinci 5. Key features of the new system include:

Enhanced Imaging : da Vinci 5 is equipped with enhanced resolution and a 3D imaging system, providing Trinity Health Michigan surgeons with a clearer view of the surgical field.

: da Vinci 5 is equipped with enhanced resolution and a 3D imaging system, providing Trinity Health Michigan surgeons with a clearer view of the surgical field. Improved Precision : da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and instruments that enable Trinity Health Michigan surgeons to sense and measure the force exerted on tissue during surgery. This improves precision, enhances patient safety, and leads to better patient outcomes.

: da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and instruments that enable Trinity Health Michigan surgeons to sense and measure the force exerted on tissue during surgery. This improves precision, enhances patient safety, and leads to better patient outcomes. Streamlined Workflow : The simplified platform setup, enhanced guided tool change, task automation, and a user-friendly interface for the surgeon reduces procedure times, improves efficiency, and allows for increased surgical case volumes.

: The simplified platform setup, enhanced guided tool change, task automation, and a user-friendly interface for the surgeon reduces procedure times, improves efficiency, and allows for increased surgical case volumes. Improved Comfort: The system features a redesigned console with extended adjustments, enabling surgeons to find their most comfortable position for surgical viewing. This enhances the surgeon’s comfort, allowing them to perform at their best.

In 2024, Trinity Health Michigan hospitals performed more than 7,000 da Vinci procedures, with that number expected to grow this year.