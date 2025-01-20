UFO Researcher Returns to Discuss 1966 Dexter Township Sightings

Community News

Area residents may remember Raymond Szymanski’s engaging presentation last summer at the Dexter District Library about the famous 1966 Dexter Township UFO sightings. Szymanski, a UFO researcher and author, is set to dive deeper into the event with a humorous, South Park-styled exposé titled “Not Swamp Gas: The True Story of the 1966 Michigan ‘Swamp Gas’ Flying Saucers.”

The presentation, scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Pinckney Community Public Library, will highlight Project Blue Book’s controversial explanations for UFO phenomena, including the infamous “swamp gas” theory. Szymanski will also share the story of Colonel Gary K. Carroll, who intercepted one of the UFOs in his F-106 Delta Dart.

While Ray won’t be attending in person, attendees can watch the Zoom presentation on the big screen at the library or join the event from home. Registration is required. Visit www.pinckneylibrary.org or call 734-878-3888 to secure your spot. Don’t miss this fascinating look into one of Michigan’s most intriguing UFO cases.