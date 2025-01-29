Underground Ann Arbor: Discover the Hidden Gems Beneath the City

Beneath the streets of Ann Arbor lies a world of speakeasies, cozy cafés, and hidden bars—step below ground to experience a whole new side of the city.

Ann Arbor is a city where history and creativity intersect, often in unexpected ways. Some of its most intriguing spaces are tucked out of sight, requiring visitors to look below ground level to discover them. These underground venues offer a blend of history, ambiance, and innovation that reflects the city’s unique character. Here are four lesser-known locations that bring new depth to Ann Arbor’s vibrant scene.

The Café Beneath Shinola

Located beneath Shinola’s storefront on Main Street, this café offers a tranquil setting for those seeking a break from the energy of the city above. The space features warm lighting, wooden accents, and seating designed to encourage focus and relaxation.

Its menu includes a selection of artisanal pastries and thoughtfully crafted beverages, providing simple yet satisfying options. The café’s understated decor and quiet atmosphere make it a spot where individuals can catch up on work or engage in conversation without distraction. In fact, it would be hard to tell the cafe exists without the aroma of coffee that welcomes you upon your descent into the space.

The Last Word: A Speakeasy with Historical Ties

Situated below LIVE Nightclub, The Last Word reflects the spirit of Ann Arbor’s Prohibition-era history. During the 1920s, speakeasies flourished as secret establishments serving alcohol despite national restrictions. The Last Word embraces this legacy with its hidden entrance, dim lighting, and vintage-inspired interiors.

The bar specializes in craft cocktails made with house-prepared syrups and fresh ingredients, offering a menu that includes both classic drinks, such as an Old Fashioned, and seasonal creations. Its small plates menu, featuring items like shishito peppers and pork belly bao buns, complements the intimate, retro ambiance.

Poindexter Coffee: A Nod to Academic Tradition

The graduate hotel – Poindexter café

Tucked into the lower level of The Graduate Hotel, Poindexter Coffee combines playful collegiate decor with functional spaces. The café draws inspiration from Ann Arbor’s academic heritage, featuring retro pennants, chalkboard-style walls, and a mix of seating options to suit both social and solitary visitors.

The menu includes coffee beverages and light snacks aimed at fueling study sessions or providing a quick recharge. From its eclectic wall art to its softly lit corners, Poindexter Coffee is designed to reflect creativity and intellectual curiosity.

The Rabbit Hole: An Enigmatic Experience

As you venture underneath The Circ Bar, through the black gates and towards the green lights, you find The Rabbit Hole. An underground venue that merges atmosphere and mixology in a dimly lit, intimate setting encapsulated by exposed brick caves and a large dance floor. True to its name, entering feels like stepping into another world. The design features moody lighting and cozy seating, creating a sense of intrigue.

The bar’s menu focuses on inventive twists on classic cocktails, with each drink crafted to highlight unique flavor profiles and presentation. Its emphasis on detail, both in drink preparation and ambiance, makes it a distinctive destination for those interested in creative mixology.

Exploring Ann Arbor Below Ground

Ann Arbor’s underground venues highlight the city’s ability to blend history with modern innovation. Whether inspired by Prohibition-era speakeasies, academic traditions, or contemporary aesthetics, these spaces offer a glimpse into a different side of the city. By taking the time to explore these hidden places, visitors can uncover a layered perspective of Ann Arbor’s cultural and historical narrative.