University of Michigan Surpasses $2 Billion in Annual Research Expenditures for FY 2024

With record-breaking $2.04 billion in research, U-M leads innovations in healthcare, engineering, and environmental sustainability

The University of Michigan (U-M) achieved a historic milestone in fiscal year 2024, surpassing $2 billion in annual research expenditures for the first time, with a total of $2.04 billion. This 9.9% increase over the previous year cements U-M’s reputation as a top public research institution, highlighting advances in fields such as environmental sustainability, AI-assisted cell reprogramming, and bionic technology.

“What does that mean?” asks Arthur Lupia, Interim Vice President for Research and Innovation, in a video. “That means $2 billion worth of life saving clinical studies. It means world leading research on artificial intelligence and other technologies that improve the quality of our lives and the opportunities in our economy. It means discoveries that deepen our understanding of our world and empower us to build healthier communities.”

The Medical School led the university’s research activity with $889 million in expenditures, marking a 10.17% increase from FY23. The College of Engineering reported $349 million in research expenditures, and the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts contributed $244 million.

U-M’s focus on tackling global challenges was bolstered by initiatives like the Presidential Amplify strategy and the Bold Challenges program, which contributed to the record-breaking year. Internally funded research expenditures also hit a high of $663 million, backing projects such as cancer treatment development, COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness studies, and support for individuals with food allergies.

With funding from over 2,700 external sponsors, including $1.17 billion in federal support, U-M’s research efforts also benefited from federal backing, which comprised 57% of the total research volume. Federally funded projects advanced health interventions, genomic research, and stroke studies.

Research commercialization continued to grow as faculty reported 615 new inventions and launched 28 startups in areas like climate solutions, health diagnostics, and election security technology. Industry partnerships were strong, with corporate research awards reaching $178.6 million.

“A last thing to know about our $2 billion in research expenditures is what it represents,” says Lupia. “It means that people look to Michigan to solve the world’s greatest problems, governments, great companies, nonprofits and startups make the contracts, grants and gifts that allow the University of Michigan to convert its incredible expertise into outcomes that change the world for the better.”