Update on Dexter’s Temporary Public Safety Facilities

Photo: Temporary fire truck structure under construction at Dexter City Hall. Photo by Doug Marrin

Dexter City Manager Justin Breyer provided an update on the ongoing construction of the temporary public safety facilities at City Hall. The temporary offices for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department are expected to be ready for relocation into city offices on September 5, 2024.

Construction on the temporary fire facilities is progressing, with substantial completion anticipated by September 9, 2024. The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) plans to relocate shortly after the facilities are ready.

The City Council approved an early release bid package from Cunningham-Limp for demolition, site work, and retaining walls. The contractor has started constructing the temporary apparatus structure in the City Hall parking lot to accommodate a fire truck.

These measures are part of a broader effort to ensure public safety services remain operational during the demolition and reconstruction of the city’s permanent facilities.