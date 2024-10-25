Veterans Community Action Teams Hosting $10 Community Breakfast

We are excited to see everyone again tomorrow at Wolverine Pickleball. Please register if you can join us! If you can’t come, feel free to pass on this invitation to somebody else who might enjoy the opportunity.

Breakfast is served from 7-10, but you can come and go as you need to, you don’t have to stay the whole time, it will only cost you $10, and the breakfast benefits Region 9 Veterans Community Action Teams. Breakfast is first come first served, but nobody leaves hungry! Let us know if you can come, please, register below.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 25th

Time: 7-10 AM

Venue: WOLVERINE PICKLEBALL

235 Metty Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, United States

Breakfast: First come, first served!

The Schedule:

7:00 You show up and get the best omelette you have had in quite some time and strike up a life changing conversation with someone you have never met.

8:30 Speakers go on – cooking stops temporarily.

8:55 cooking resumes until we are done.