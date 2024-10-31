Veterans to be Honored at Washtenaw Community College November 11

Washtenaw Community College will honor America’s veterans during its annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 11.

The public is invited to the sunrise flag-raising, gathering around 7 a.m. for the approximately 7:21 a.m. ceremony to be held in front of the Student Center building at the main entrance of campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

At 9:15 a.m., a ceremony honoring veterans will be held inside the Student Center on the second floor open space near the Wadhams Veterans Center.

The day’s ceremonies will feature a bagpiper at the sunrise flag-raising and remarks by WCC students who are military veterans, as well as college President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca and Executive Vice President of Instruction and U.S. Air Force veteran Dr. Brandon Tucker.

WCC has been recognized both nationally and in Michigan for its commitment to supporting nearly 500 veterans and military-connected students who are enrolled annually. The college offers comprehensive support services to veterans and active duty military personnel and dependents, as well as to service members in the National Guard and Reserves.

WCC earned the national 2024-2025 Military Friendly® Schools designation and recently again was named a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School for the seventh consecutive year by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.