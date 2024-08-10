Volunteers Rebuild TimberTown

Hundreds of volunteers from all walks of life and different connections to Chelsea are contributing to TimberTown’s makeover, which comes after an effort by lots of local groups in partnership with the city to raise money and awareness and find volunteers.

“We’ve got people here (volunteering) who were children then and played on it in when it was built in the late the 90s and we’ve got people here who have no other tie to Chelsea except for they have a lake house but they wanted to do something here,” Parks and Recreation Commision Chair and Steering Committee Chair Shawn Personke said.

Longtime Chelsea residents are getting deja vu as they help build the city’s favorite park for the second time.

Jules Severid said she first had the idea to bring a big wooden play structure to the 19-acre empty lot after playing with her niece in a similar playground in St. Joe, Michigan. Severid and Gloria Mitchell have been key community advocates and volunteers for TimberTown both in 1996 and this week.

“There’s just memories everywhere,” Severid said. “Things do change, but I was really emotional about things they took out, especially the pirate ship and a few other things, because I worked on it. But now the structure is safer, looks better and is more fun.”

The building project has captions that helped demolish the old structure during July and are leading volunteers to rebuild the new one this week.

Captain Rick Frankhart volunteered to build the playground both in 1996 and again this year.

“We did this 27 years ago when all of us were in our 30s and 40s, and now in our 60s and 70s, Frankhart said. “When I think about this type of a structure, I think about how it can stimulate children’s imagination and help kids gain that strength and skill.”

Personke said the crew kept most of the original clock tower structure built in 1996 and put in a lot of new equipment and increased accessibility and color.

The previous sand and town area is being redone and includes Heydlaff’s, Chelsea Lumber and Chelsea State Bank structures funded by the respective businesses. The Chelsea Fair sponsored a barn play area, and the Chelsea Fire Department sponsored and is rebuilding the mini fire truck.

Individual donors can leave their name on the park through a $250 donation at www.timbertownchelsea.org that contributes to park maintenance.

A big finishing touch will be the clock for the clocktower made by Jim Johnston.

Severid is part of the Chelsea Area Garden Club and has a plot in the garden behind the play structure.

“Every single time I go past the playground, I see somebody playing here,” Severid said. “(Being a part of that) is a really good feeling.”

Longtime resident Peter Feeney said the project is a great way to bring Chelsea together.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors,” Feeney said. “It’s easy to vilify people if you never have any contact with them, especially in a political election year. It’s a lot easier to love your neighbors when you work with them.”

Linda Frank moved to Chelsea in October and got involved in the TimberTown project through the Chelsea Area Garden Club.

“I like being a part of a community,” Frank said. “I like helping, and this is such a good project.”

The project aimed to have 500 volunteers, but the Sign Up Genius is just short of the volunteers needed for labor to be done by Sunday. Personke encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to show up to TimberTown anytime 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. now until Sunday. Volunteers work on everything from sawing to painting and can stay as long as they want.

“We are in the final run, and it is all hands on deck, all hands on on the playground,” Personke said.

Personke said Chelsea businesses like Silver Maples, Jet’s Pizza, Thompson’s Pizza, Smokehouse 52 BBQ and Girl Scouts as well as individual community members donate food to keep volunteers well fed.

“The best thing about this whole project is that we’re building a community and a playground,” Personke said. “It doesn’t matter your politics or where you live. It’s just everybody shoulder to shoulder working and building.”