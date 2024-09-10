Voters in Milan Area Schools to Decide a Millage Proposal

On November 5, voters in Milan Area Schools will decide whether or not they want to help pay a millage that would allow the school district to make improvements for building repairs, safety, instructional technology and transportation.

Voters are being asked to vote on a Sinking Fund Millage proposal.

Milan Area Schools (MAS) has been getting the word out to the community about the ballot question, which would be a 10-year proposal.

In its information flier, MAS said, “If approved, the millage would provide Milan Area Schools with dedicated funding to ensure a safe learning environment conducive to the educational process without diverting funds from instructional programs.”

The ballot language reads:

“Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Milan Area Schools, Washtenaw and Monroe Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,177,230?”

MAS said a “Sinking Fund is created by a local tax millage and is levied on all property located in a school district. The district proposal is for a levy on 1.5 mills for 10 years, which would generate approximately $1,177,230 in 2025.”

The cost depends on the property value and is equal to $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Here’s a look at the tax impact:

In the FAQ section of the information flier, MAS said, “The Sinking Fund would provide the district with dedicated funding to ensure a safe learning environment conducive to the educational process without diverting funds from instructional programs, thus keeping more money in classrooms.”

It can pay for: Repair or Replacement of Roofs, Parking lots and Sidewalks, Heating and Cooling Systems, Flooring, Lighting, Safety and Security, Buses and Instructional Technology.

It can’t pay for: Employee Salaries and Benefits, Consumable Equipment and Supplies, Textbooks, Utilities and Operational Expenses, Routine Maintenance (mowing, cleaning, etc.) and Furniture.

One FAQ question and answer says:

“What happens if the Sinking Fund is not approved? Without the Sinking Fund, necessary repairs and improvements may be delayed or not completed, potentially leading to more costly issues in the future. Critical repairs would be prioritized, but would require the use of funds intended for the classroom, thus impacting the overall learning environment and student safety.”

To learn more about the proposal and to ask questions, Community Forums have been and are being held in lead up to the vote.

Zoom Community Forum on Thursday, Sept. 12 @ 6 p.m. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86378294328?pwd=jcY79ZgenjIR2ClKHLx95r3meHHjT7.1

Big Red Board Chat, Tuesday, September 17th @6 p.m., Symons Elementary School, Auditorium

Community Forum

Tuesday, September 24th @ 5:30 PM

Milan High School Theater



Community Forum

Tuesday, October 15th @ 6:00 PM

Milan High School Theater





