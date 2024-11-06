Voters in Washtenaw County show their Support for Special Education

The votes are in and by a large number Washtenaw County voters put their support behind the Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal.

By 73 percent of the vote, the proposal was approved by voters in the Nov. 5 election.

The vote didn’t go unnoticed.

“This millage renewal will positively impact every classroom in every school district across Washtenaw County, and we are grateful to our community for their continued support and commitment to ensuring every student has what they need to thrive,” Washtenaw ISD (Washtenaw Intermediate School District) Superintendent Naomi Norman said in a press release. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to voters on behalf of our schools and the students with disabilities who will continue to benefit from this renewal.”

This proposal permits the intermediate school district to continue levying the special education millage previously approved by voters. It’s now renewed for a period of 12 years, 2026 to 2037.

In their press release, the WISD said, “Constituents of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) have shown their continued support for public education by renewing the special education millage.”

The WISD said this decision will continue to provide local public schools with essential funding specifically designated for mandatory special education services.

“It also preserves $57 million in general funds that can be used to support programs and services benefiting all students, including instructional and support staff, extracurricular activities, advanced placement coursework, mental health supports, school safety, improvements to learning environments, and more,” the WISD said.

One local district to react to the news was Dexter Community Schools. In a message to the community, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said “I also want to extend our deepest gratitude for the community’s continued support in renewing the countywide special education millage.”

“Your commitment to ensuring every learner has what they need to succeed demonstrates our community’s values and its dedication to supporting all of DCS students,” Timmis said in the message. “The funding generated by the special education millage directly supports students throughout our district and allows us to support every student in our district. Thank you for your continued support of all DCS learners.”