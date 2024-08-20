Wage increases coming to Dexter Community Schools Bus Drivers, Support Personnel and Administrators

Support personnel, bus drivers and administrative staff in Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are all starting the new school year with new labor agreements in place. Each group is seeing an increase wages.

The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education approved new agreements the Dexter Educational Support Personnel Association (DESPA), West Washtenaw Bus Drivers and Monitors Association (WWBDAMA) and Dexter Administrators’ Association (DAA).

Each group also ratified their respective agreements with the school board.

The Sun Times News asked DCS Board of Education President Elise Bruderly about these agreements.

“Dexter Community Schools is committed to attracting and retaining highly talented individuals to work with our students,” Bruderly said. “Whether we are hiring a bus driver, a food and nutrition staff member or an assistant principal, we want our employees to feel valued and committed to the work in our district. Our Board recognizes the importance of balancing fiscal responsibility and appropriate compensation. The new agreements are designed to support our employees.”

For the DESPA agreement, the school district said, “The 2022-2025 collective bargaining agreement included a financial reopener in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. The agreement includes increases for all hourly wages and longevity payments for paraeducators. District healthcare contributions will increase by 3 percent. Members will have cash in lieu options and members enrolled in HSA plans will receive a board contribution towards the HSA plan.”

For this school year:

The hourly wages will increase as follows:

• Food and Nutrition will receive a $1.00 increase on all steps

• Custodial/Grounds, Maintenance, Secretaries, Paraeducators, Lunch Monitors and Special Education Paraeducators will receive a 3 percent increase on steps 6-9

• Custodial/Grounds. Maintenance, Secretaries and Special Education Paraeducators on step 10 will receive $1.00 increase

The WWBDAMA’s 2022-2025 collective bargaining agreement also included a financial reopener in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. For 2024-2025, DCS said the agreement includes increases for all hourly wages and category 1 field trips.

Here’s part of the bus driver agreement:

With the DAA’s 2022-2025 collective bargaining agreement, it too included a financial reopener in 2023- 2024 and 2024-2025. DCS said for 2024-2025, “steps will be given as approved by the Board on May 20, 2024, base salaries will increase 1 percent for steps B – E, 2 percent for step F, and 2 percent plus $1,000 for step G. An off-schedule payment equal to the DEA off schedule payment will be paid by the end of November. District healthcare contributions will increase by 3 percent, cash in lieu will increase to $2,000 and district will contribute to HSA plans.”