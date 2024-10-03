Washtenaw Community College to Host Job Fair Open to Public

Dozens of job opportunities will be up for grabs at the Washtenaw Community College (WCC) annual Fall Career & Internship Fair.
The college will host more than 70 employers and organizations looking to connect with potential employees and interns. The event is free and open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, in the Morris Lawrence Building.
Employers will represent a wide array of sectors such as automotive, advanced manufacturing, banking/mortgage, computer science, education/childcare, engineering, food service, health care, IT, government, law enforcement, retail, welding/fabrication and more. Full-time and part-time job, internship and apprenticeship positions are open.
WCC will offer free, in-person and virtual workshops to help students and community members prepare to meet employers at the fair.
The Career Fair prep workshops will be:
- Thursday, October 10, 11 a.m.-Noon, “Craft Your Elevator Speech!” Virtual
- Thursday, October 10, 3-4 p.m., “How to Successfully Navigate a Career Fair!” Crane Liberal Arts building, room 237
- Monday, October 14, 11 a.m.-Noon, “How to Successfully Navigate a Career Fair!” Virtual
- Monday, October 14, 3-4 p.m., “Craft Your Elevator Speech!” Crane Liberal Arts building, room 237
To learn more about or to register for the workshops and to view the list of employers attending, visit the Career Fair webpage.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple copies of their resume and regularly check the career fair site, which will be updated as new employers are added.
Employers expected to attend include:
3LK Construction LLC
Accounting Aid Society
Andersen Material Handling
Ann Arbor YMCA
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Brio Living Services
Busch’s Fresh Food Market – Ann Arbor Area
Camp Michigania (AAUM)
City of Detroit law enforcement
City of Jackson law enforcement
City Year
Clean Water Action-Michigan
Grassroots Organizer – Environmental & Political Justice
ComForCare Home Care Washtenaw-Livingston County
Community Financial Credit Union
Detroit Zoological Society
DTE Energy
Eisenhower Center
Emerge Consulting
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. – Detroit
FedEx Ground – Central
FIRECATT
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers
Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor
IHA
Illuminate ABA Therapy
Katherine’s Catering
Keller Williams Ann Arbor
Labor Rocket
Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan – Staffing
Menards (11390)
Merit Network Inc.
Metro EHS Pediatric Therapy
Michigan Medicine – Health Information Technology & Services (HITS)
Michigan Medicine – Revenue Cycle
Michigan State Police – Recruiting and Selection
MS Ultrasonic Technology, LLC
Niles Industrial Coatings
Northwestern Mutual – Metro Detroit
NSK Corporation
Opta (USA) Inc.
RealTruck
Rocket Companies
Roush Industries
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System
SMC Corporation of America
Solar Tonic, LLC
State of Michigan Department of Corrections – Alger Correctional Facility
Stefforia, Petik & Carlson CPAs, P.C.
TekWissen Group
The Explorer Club
Toyota
Turner Construction Company
United Technical Inc. is hiring for CNC Machinist, Metallurgical Laboratory Technician, Metallurgical Laboratory Technician, and Welding Engineer
University of Michigan Credit Union
University of Michigan – Division of Public Safety
University of Michigan – Information and Technology Services
University of Michigan Future Public Health Leaders Program
U.S. Secret Service – Recruitment Division
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office
Zingerman’s
ZOLLER Inc.