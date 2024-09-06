Washtenaw County 4-H Set to Host Open House

To celebrate the upcoming national 4-H week, the Washtenaw County 4-H Office is hosting an open house on October 6th. Open to the public, the open house will be a great chance to for those interested in learning more about this organization that has helped so many.

In an announcement to the community, the Washtenaw County 4-H Office said, “Millions of young people across the country are celebrating National 4-H Week, an annual celebration of 4-H during the first full week of October. This year’s 4-H week theme is Beyond Ready. 4-H has helped millions of youth pave a path forward. We’re ready to inspire millions more to do the same. Through programs that are proven to work, we’re building a generation that’s beyond ready.”

The local 4-H Office said it’s hosting an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for families interested in learning more about 4-H. The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

“Families can stop by the open house anytime between 2 and 5 pm to talk with 4-H club leaders and members, do hands-on interactive activities, and learn about all the opportunities in 4-H in Washtenaw County and beyond,” the Washtenaw County 4-H Office announcement said. “This is a great opportunity to meet many of our club leaders and hear about what brings youth back to 4-H year after year.”

In Washtenaw County, the local office said more than 500 4-H youth and over 200 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H, which is open to youth ages 5-19 to participate through in-school and out-of-school learning opportunities in project areas like photography, crafts, archery, or livestock, dairy, and small animals.

The Washtenaw County 4-H Office said “4-H certainly has a strong agricultural tradition, but 4-H involvement ultimately focuses on the experiential learning model, positive youth development, and youth leadership. Michigan 4-H is free to enroll and 4-H members can sign up nearly anytime, though enrolling at this time of year will ensure a full calendar of opportunities for your child.”

There are currently about 30 4-H clubs located throughout Washtenaw County with more starting each year, according to the Washtenaw County 4-H Office.

“Most youth in the county participate in a 4-H club that meet on a monthly basis, but we also have youth that participate in short term programs like our 4-H Junior Master Gardener Program at the Farm at Trinity Health and one-time events like our 4-H Robotics Workshop, Livestock and Horse Clinics, and Project Galore, an introduction to various project areas in 4-H,” the local office said. “4-H teen members also have the opportunity to participate in statewide events that build leadership skills and prepare them for future careers like 4-H Exploration Days, 4-H Capitol Experience, and World Food Prize Michigan Youth Institute.”

To sign up or learn more about 4-H, contact the Washtenaw County MSU Extension and 4-H office at 734-997-1678 or visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/washtenaw/washtenaw_county_4_h/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WashtenawCounty4H