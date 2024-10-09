Washtenaw County Health Department to Host 2024 “State of Our Health” Event

The Washtenaw County Health Department invites the community to our 2024 State of Our Health event. This event is on Monday, October 28 from 8:30am-12pm at Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Building (4800 East Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor).

“We are thrilled to host a second State of our Health event,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Washtenaw County Health Department health officer. “This is an opportunity to bring together community members and health advocates from across the county to work towards better health for all in Washtenaw County.”

Registration is free. Please RSVP by Monday, October 21 at https://bit.ly/sooh24. This event will include:

Insights from Health Department staff on local public health data, trends, and emerging issues.

Break-out sessions focused on our three Washtenaw County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) priorities: mental health, health care access and navigation, and access to healthy food.

Networking and community building.

“At the Health Department, we believe that partnerships are crucial in our collective effort to make our community healthier,” continues Loveluck. “Event attendees can expect to hear updates on local public health and meet others who are passionate about promoting health in Washtenaw.”

Breakfast and networking will begin at 8:30am and the event will begin promptly at 9am. A more detailed agenda will be available on our website in the coming weeks.